Delhi: Sirsa reviews redevelopment projects in 18 industrial areas

New Delhi, Nov 13 Delhi Minister for Environment and Industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials of DSIIDC over maintenance and redevelopment works across 18 industrial areas.

During the review, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) officials apprised the Minister about the three-tier categorisation of industrial areas based on the urgency of road development and maintenance -- satisfactory, medium, and poor -- ensuring a targeted approach towards phased redevelopment.

The discussions covered major industrial areas such as Patparganj Industrial Area, Okhla Industrial Estate Phase III, Wazirpur, Naraina, Mayapuri Ph-I & II, Mangolpuri, Kirti Nagar, Badli, GT Karnal Road, DLF Moti Nagar, Okhla, Jhilmil, Rajasthani Udyog Nagar, and Lawrence Road, among others.

After the review meeting, Sirsa said, “The government is committed to bringing permanent solutions that go beyond routine maintenance.”

“The redevelopment of Delhi’s industrial areas is being designed to not only improve basic infrastructure but also drastically reduce dust pollution through smart and science-backed interventions,” he said.

He directed DSIIDC officials to ensure that all new roads include pre-laid ducts for utilities such as power cables, telecom lines, and water supply to prevent unnecessary excavation in the future.

The Minister also emphasised monitoring to ensure the timely completion of works and effective dust control during construction.

Officials informed the Minister that a coordinated pothole repair drive is already underway across Delhi, including major industrial areas, as part of the Winter Action Plan. This drive involves joint efforts by MCD, PWD, and DSIIDC to ensure smoother roads and minimal dust generation.

“Multiple agencies are working in close coordination to ensure Delhi’s roads remain pothole-free and that brown areas get covered to mitigate dust. This not only supports the city’s air quality improvement efforts but also enhances the safety and efficiency of transport for industrial workers and logistics operators,” said Sirsa.

The Minister was also apprised of the ongoing process for hiring a dedicated consultant to design an effective sanitation and maintenance strategy for industrial areas.

The move aims to bring professional expertise to address issues related to waste collection, drainage management, and environmental upkeep, said Sirsa.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor