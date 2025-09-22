Delhi Students to Manage ₹15 Lakh Ad Spend as Part of Digital Marketing Training at NDMIT

New Delhi [India], September 22: National Digital Marketing & Data Science Institute and Training (NDMIT), a leader in hands-on digital marketing education, has launched a groundbreaking initiative for its Delhi students. Under this program, each learner is entrusted with a ₹15 lakh advertising budget to design, run, and optimize live campaigns on platforms like Google, Meta, and YouTube.

By moving beyond theory, NDMIT ensures its students experience the real pressures and rewards of managing high-value ad spends, making them industry-ready from day one.

“This initiative empowers our Delhi students to work with the same responsibilities as professionals in agencies and corporates,” said Mr. Rahul Pandey, Founder of NDMIT. “Managing a ₹15 lakh budget is more than just an exercise—it's a career rehearsal.”

“NDMIT has always focused on bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry demands,” added Mr. Shahbaz Hassan Jaffery, Co-Founder of NDMIT. “By giving real budgets, we are creating confident marketers with proven portfolios.”

Courses We Offer (with Simulation)

Performance Marketing with Simulation – Learn how to plan, execute, and scale ad campaigns by working on real-time simulations that mirror agency-level performance marketing.

Google Ads with Simulation – Master PPC and search advertising with simulated projects to sharpen targeting, bidding, and conversion skills.

Meta Ads with Simulation – Gain expertise in Facebook & Instagram ads through simulation-based modules that let you test strategies before going live.

Simulation-Based Digital Marketing with AI – Explore the future of marketing with AI-driven tools, automation, and simulated campaigns that prepare you for next-gen digital landscapes.

In-Campus Activities for Gen Z

Website of the Batch, Best Student & Best CR Recognition – Each batch gets its own website with highlights, awards, and recognition for top performers.

Mock Tests & Q/A Rounds – Regular competitive rounds to sharpen knowledge, improve speed, and boost confidence.

PD for Corporate Industry – Personality Development sessions to prepare students for the corporate world and professional environments.

Presentation & Practical Sessions – Students showcase learning through real-time presentations, boosting communication and practical knowledge.

Content Creation & Influencer Activities – Special platforms for students to create reels, blogs, and influencer-style content to enhance digital presence.

Why This Program Stands Out

Real Money, Real Learning – Each student manages a ₹15 lakh budget.

Mistakes = Lessons – Every error turns into a practical learning experience.

Stronger Portfolios – Students graduate with real-world campaign case studies.

Career-Ready Skills – Students become job-ready, freelance-ready, and entrepreneur-ready.

About NDMIT

Established in 2016, NDMIT has trained thousands of students across India in SEO, paid advertising, social media marketing, content marketing, and now in data science with the same dedication. Its unique blend of classroom teaching, simulation-based practice, and live project training makes it one of the most trusted names in digital marketing education.

For more details, visit: [https://ndmit.com/]

