Delhi Times Fashion Week: Blingy Runway Dazzles Fashion World

New Delhi [India], June 1: The culmination of a 3-day fashion extravaganza Delhi Times Fashion Week (DTFW), presented by Obello Life, powered by DANJ Entertainment & Co-powered by Cantabil showcasing glitz and glam through the latest trends, exclusive collections, creativity, and elegance not only dazzled the entire fashion world but also paved the way for innovative and sustainable fashion. The star-studded fashion extravaganza showcased exemplary to extraordinary collections, presented by talented and renowned designers and showcased by highly acclaimed models/celebrities.

The high-octane fashion festival kicked off on May 24 and concluded on May 26 at The Grand, Vasant Kunj with a chain of renowned designers and a host of stars making glamorous appearances as they turned showstoppers for various fashion designers flaunting their plethora of intricately designed apparel.

The runway on the first Day witnessed the mesmerizing shows of designers such as Iti Samanta, who presented innovatively designed handwoven sarees. Silky Nanda, with Palak Tiwari as the youngest showstopper, presented her fresh offerings. It was followed by designer Ashfaq Ahmed with evening dresses and cocktail gowns. Later, designer Rajdeep Ranawat showcased his collection -'Zohra' which was marked with the highest numbers of presenters/models including Femina Miss India 2023.

The wedding bling took over the second day of the DTFW as Bollywood actress, model Mugdha Godse, and Miss Diva Universe 2018 Nehal Chudasama along with makeup experts and influencers Leena Bhushan and Puniti Chaudhary owned the runway showcasing 'House of Surya's premium collection - Nazm - a mix of lehengas and sarees in muted and earthy shades and intricate embroidery. The collections reflected the brilliance of Indian heritage and culture.

Sharing his experience, Raghav Mittal, Chief Creative Director and MD, Surya said, "The collection Nazm's every outfit was intricately designed and curated for the bride and the family so that they feel like a star when they wear it just as our showstoppers demonstrated."

The day also encompassed extraordinary shows by the highly talented designer trio Mukesh Dube, Arvind Ampula and Priya Mahapatra who presented their summer-spring and trendy collections. Fashion aficionados were enthralled as Chhattisgarh Tourism displayed their exquisite Bilasa: The Handloom Emporium was presented by the talented Kingshuk Bhaduri and Ekta Akhouri. Dress Code (DC) by designer Sabri Sufi and Arshi Singhal's collections were another attraction of the day. Prashant Mazumdar's show was followed by Rashmi Chabra's presentation of her all-occasion 'Just Billi' the athleisure brand, inspired by 'New Normal'. The grand finale of Day 2 was presented by Danj.

The third day was dominated by institutional and fashion houses' presentations paving the way for innovative and sustainable fashion featuring shows by LPU-School of Fashion Design and Technology, Amity University, 'Zarana' by Sana Khan, Diadem, Nsam Academy, VIP's Couture which was presented by designer Vipin Aggarwal. UMB Elegant Monarch and Cantabil, with every fabric weaved in style and emotion fabric, drew a lot of appreciation from fashion lovers. Audiences got exciting surprises as popular showstoppers including Kalpana Shukla, Parineeti Chopra, and Aditya Seal strutted down the runway in designer outfits. Grand Finale by Tytler showcased the beauty of back fabrics with his extraordinary and innovative designs for both men and women. Prior to this, Marks and Spencer stole the show by showcasing a wide range of collections blended with fine fabrics and superb craftsmanship. Both Marks and Spencer and Siddhartha Tytler received tremendous responses.

The DTFW's official PR & Digital Partner, Prius Communication ensured massive outreach of the 3-day fest and garnered immense success in engaging people all over India to add to the grandeur of the event.

"As an official PR and digital partner of DTFW, we got a huge response from all influencers including the media. We are excited to have delivered outstanding results for the event organizer, designers, and industry players and were able to publicize our designers' unique perspectives on style and innovations that really created a big buzz in the fashion industry," said Baldev Raj, Managing Director, Prius Communications.

