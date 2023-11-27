Delhi Welcomes the World to the Pythian Games: A Global Celebration of Arts and Sports after 1630 years

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 27: The International Pythian Council is honoured to invite world leaders, athletes, artists, and spectators to witness this historic event in Delhi. The Games will not only provide a platform for athletes to showcase their skills but also serve as a global celebration of arts and sports.

"We look forward to welcoming the world to Delhi for the Modern Pythian Games and hope to create lasting memories and friendships through this unique event," said Bijender Goel, founder of Modern Pythian Games, at the programme "CHAI and MORE with the British High Commission," hosted by the CD Foundation, the Entrepreneurs Club, and the US. The Pythian Games programme focused on arts, culture, traditional games, and sports while also shedding light on the diverse tea cultures across nations.

Modern Pythian Games presented a grand show on "Chai and More with the British High Commission" on November 23, 2023, at the Hotel Eros, New Delhi, just before the "1st Pythian Games Festival 2023," to be held from December 19th to December 21st, 2023, at Tyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi.

After a hiatus of 1630 years, the ancient Pythian Games are set to make a grand comeback in the modern world. The International Pythian Council is proud to announce the revival of this historic event, now known as the Modern Pythian Games, in the vibrant city of Delhi. The Games will be held under the thematic banner of "First Pythian Games Festival 2023," showcasing a unique blend of arts, culture, traditional games, and sports.

The Pythian Games, which were first held in 582 BC in ancient Greece, were one of the four Panhellenic Games of the ancient world. These games were dedicated to Apollo, the Greek god of music, poetry, and prophecy, and were held every four years at the sanctuary of Delphi. After a long hiatus, the International Pythian Council has decided to revive this historic event, bringing together nations from all over the world to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and cultural exchange.

The concept of the Olympic Games was reintroduced in 1894, while the concept of the Modern Pythian Games was unveiled by Bijender Goel, an Indian, during the global conference of the Delphi Economic Forum at Delphi, Greece, in April 2022. Modern Pythian Games is a unique global online and offline platform where artists and players can register themselves online and participate in offline events.

The Modern Pythian Games will feature a diverse range of events, including traditional games, sports competitions, art exhibitions, and cultural performances. The theme of "CHAI and More" reflects the essence of global culture, which is known for its warmth, hospitality, and love for chai (tea). This theme also highlights the Council's aim to promote cultural diversity and unity through the power of sports and the arts. Over 10,000 artists and players from around the world will converge in New Delhi to participate in a myriad of events, including music, dance, painting, poetry, photography, comedy, martial arts (taekwondo, karate, Muaythai, Bagatur, Shastrang), traditional games (Mallkhambh, Indiaca, fientball, yoga sports, musical chair, tug of war, throwball), and the Pythian Pan Hellenic Marathon in 3000 metres.

A unique highlight of the festival is the introduction of a distinctive 50-ball cricket format, set to captivate the world with its innovative approach to the beloved sport. Additionally, football enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating international competition at Tyagaraj Stadium, featuring teams from 10 countries. Special privileges have been extended to students of Delhi Government Schools and physically challenged participants, emphasising inclusivity and accessibility.

Becks Buckingham OBE, Minister Counsellor from the UK Embassy in New Delhi, honoured Bijender Goel, founder of Modern Pythian Games, and shared her 10 tips on tea cultures, offering a delightful exploration of the British tea tradition.

Boudouris Alexandros, Minister Counsellor, Greece, delved into the rich history of the Pythian Games, emphasising their role in Pan Hellenic games and their contribution to peace and harmony through truces in ancient Greece. He underscored the comprehensive nature of the Pythian Games, incorporating music, poetry, and painting, in contrast to the exclusively sports-focused Olympics.

Wang Xinming, Minister Counsellor, China, and Hosaka Shun of Japan presented insights into their respective rich tea cultures, adding a global perspective to the event. The representatives from the USA, Indonesia, Turkey, Belgium, Malaysia, Mongolia, Brazil, and Chile shared their unique tea cultures, expressing appreciation for the vision of the Modern Pythian Games.

B.H. Anilkumar, IAS, President of the Pythian Council of India, addressed the gathering, providing insights into the upcoming programmes and events of the Modern Pythian Games in India.

