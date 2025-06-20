Delhi's Aestiva Plastic Surgery Introduces Breakthrough Scarless Facial Contouring Technique

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 20: Aestiva Plastic Surgery, an aesthetic and reconstructive clinic based in Saket, Delhi, has unveiled a revolutionary Scarless Facial Contouring technique, a first-of-its-kind solution for individuals seeking facial sculpting without visible marks. Founded in 2014 by the distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Mrinalini Sharma, Aestiva is rewriting the narrative of plastic surgery in India through innovation, compassion, and empowerment.

This groundbreaking procedure leverages intra-oral incisions, offering a V-line jawline and refined chin definition with no external scars and minimal downtime of just one week. Tailored treatment plans based on facial harmony, bone structure, and ethnicity ensure natural-looking, personalized results. This approach reflects Aestiva's philosophy: aesthetic transformation should look and feel authentic, not artificial.

"Our scarless technique is a testament to the future of facial aesthetics precise, patient-centered, and invisible to the outside world," says Dr. Mrinalini Sharma, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 15 years of expertise in facial aesthetics, body contouring, and non-surgical rejuvenation.

Aestiva goes beyond traditional cosmetic surgery. Every consultation is rooted in empathy, and every procedure is guided by the understanding that beauty is deeply personal. The clinic specializes in facial sculpting, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, and laser treatments.

With an NABH-compliant infrastructure, Aestiva ensures the highest clinical safety, hygiene, and patient confidentiality standards. The clinic also offers cutting-edge non-surgical treatments such as fillers, thread lifts, anti-aging lasers, and HydraFacial, allowing patients to explore aesthetic solutions across various preferences and recovery needs.

When done ethically and artistically, plastic surgery is not merely about enhancing appearance; it's about restoring confidence, identity, and emotional well-being. Whether a bride-to-be seeks a flawless glow, a young professional aims for sharper features, or a mother chooses a mommy makeover to reclaim her pre-pregnancy body, Aestiva enables individuals to live with pride, dignity, and self-assurance.

Through a woman-led lens, Dr. Sharma offers holistic consultations that also consider the psychosocial impact of appearance. This perspective is especially significant for individuals dealing with low self-esteem, post-pregnancy changes, or body dysmorphia.

"Plastic surgery isn't about changing who you are; it's about becoming the version of yourself that feels most confident and complete," says Dr. Sharma.

Aestiva also plays a vital role in shaping the conversation around beauty and ethics. The clinic recently hosted "Women in Aesthetics," a closed-door workshop focusing on the rise of female leadership in cosmetic surgery, both as doctors and patients. Dr. Sharma is a frequent speaker at national medical forums, where she addresses topics like "The Art and Ethics of Aesthetic Surgery" and "Facial Proportioning in the Indian Context."

Aestiva's strong digital footprint, including patient testimonials and treatment education, has attracted clients from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and overseas. With hundreds of 5-star ratings, the clinic has become a trusted name among brides and grooms-to-be, working professionals, and public figures seeking advanced yet safe aesthetic procedures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor