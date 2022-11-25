Delhi's best wedding concept company "Key Events By Kohli Tents" expands its reach in Chandigarh

After successfully establishing in the National Capital of Delhi and City of Love Agra, Key Events India is now expanding their boundaries in Chandigarh with the purpose of making a substantial impression on the event and wedding planning sectors. Key Events India, one of the best event and wedding organisers in Delhi and Agra, is known for producing the most luxurious, extravagant, and exotic venues. Key Events have been in business for over 40 years and have maintained their success by providing their clients with the best service possible.

By expanding the wings On 16 acres of land, it will draw the populace of the three tri-city areas of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali. It is one of Chandigarh's major wedding venues and is located in the city centre on Zirakpur Route, along the main Zirakpur Highway road, a few kilometres from the airport. The team focuses on generating ideas with a team of experienced designers and art directors to create modern, contemporary designs with an emphasis on horticulture and natural beauty. The location has a 15,000-square-foot dinner hall for modern sunset weddings and a 50,000-square-foot banquet hall that can seat 1,000 people for large-scale social and corporate functions with inhouse parking. The first phase will have a 50-room hotel, with a second phase of 50 rooms to follow.

The organization's goal is to elevate events in Chandigarh by providing them with the five descriptors of experience, class, quality, perfection & hospitality. Following success in Delhi and Agra, the brand's attention is shifting to a growing number of significant events in Chandigarh. Key Events USP is its innovative presentations and high-quality designs for weddings, marriage functions, and events. Huge air condition setups are distinctive aspects of these amazing venues. The main goal is to make clients' celebrations large with elegance, colourful & creative.

Sumit Kohli and Sahil Kohli, Directors of Key Events India Commented on the Expansion: "We are thrilled to announce that Key Events India is now available in Chandigarh." We are happy that our clientele is rising day by day, and we will be consistent with that. In the near future, we will be coming to other cities like Hyderabad as well.

Key Events is one of India's finest wedding and event venue design companies, and Key Events combines strategy, creativity, and technology to create unforgettable events. The late B. D. Kohli founded Kohli Tents in 1978. The company is presently headed by Sumit Kohli and Sahil Kohli, brothers and third-generation business proprietors. Since its beginning, Key Events has made a name for itself as an expert in large-scale events, Coustomised weddings, exhibitions and brand activations. It is based in Delhi and has a talented staff with imaginative styling ideas to fit venues to the demands of special events and their themes. It offers stunning and immaculate setups that will make an impact on attendees.

