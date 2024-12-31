Delhi's December peak power demand hits record 5213 MW

New Delhi [India], December 31 : Delhi's winter power demand on Tuesday morning surged to the highest levels, crossing the 5000 MW mark for the first time in December, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

The power demand clocked 5213 MW at 10:50 am alone on Tuesday, it said.

Forecasts from State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) indicate that Delhi's peak power demand this winter could surpass 6300 MW, setting a new seasonal high.

The plummeting temperatures are driving Delhi's power consumption to new highs, with this winter season showing signs of mirroring the record-breaking power demand witnessed during the summer of 2024, when it peaked at 8656 MW.

The two key power distribution companies, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), managed to meet the surging demand in their respective areas.

The December figures underscore the growing challenge of managing Delhi's power supply during extreme weather conditions.

Last winter, the peak hit 5816 MW, marking the highest level recorded in the national capital. Within the BRPL and BYPL areas, winter peaks previously hit 2529 MW and 1210 MW, respectively; this winter, they are projected to exceed 2600 MW for BRPL and 1240 MW for BYPL.

In 2022, the December peak demand stood at 4964 MW, demonstrating a steady year-on-year increase.

The officials added that BSES discoms are focusing on strategic power planning, precise demand forecasting, and maintaining a robust distribution network to to deliver reliable power year-round.

These measures are set to ensure consistent power availability for more than 50 lakh consumers covering 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi during the coming winter months.

BSES has secured over 2000 MW of renewable energy to maintain a reliable and eco-friendly supply, as per official.

This green power mix includes 840 MW of solar power, 546 MW of hydro power, 500 MW of wind energy, 40 MW of waste-to-energy, and over 180 MW from rooftop solar installations across Delhi's neighbourhoods.

With this varied mix, green energy will provide up to 53 per cent of BSES' peak winter power demand, which is anticipated to surpass 3900 MW.

As per the officials, BSES discoms are leveraging mechanisms like banking, power exchange, and maintaining spinning reserves to ensure consistent power availability.

If demand unexpectedly spikes, BSES is prepared to secure short-term power from the exchange, as per the officials.

Advanced load forecasting will also enhance reliability by ensuring demand is predicted with precision, they stated.

As per the officials, the BSES discoms will bank surplus power with states in need of extra energy during winter to maximise efficiency.

This banked power will flow back to Delhi in the high-demand summer months. BRPL plans to bank up to 210 MW, while BYPL aims to bank up to 575 MW, supporting states like Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala, which reciprocated with power support during Delhi's peak summer months.

