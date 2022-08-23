Delhi’s Elite Finally Have a Top-Notch Gynaecology and IVF Centre!

August 23: After years of waiting, Delhi’s elite finally has access to the city’s best gynaecological and IVF care with the opening of Femmenest. Femmenest is a Gynae and IVF Centre that offers premium care and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly skilled doctors. The clinic is headed by Dr. Sowjanya Aggarwal, a leading Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist with over 18 years of experience. Dr. Aggarwal and her team offer a comprehensive range of services, including IVF, IUI, fertility preservation, gynaecological cancer screening, and more. The clinic has a success rate in IVF, and that too at reasonable costs.

This is good news for women in Delhi who have been struggling to find quality healthcare. With this new clinic, they will finally have access to the same level of care available in other major cities.

The clinic is located in East Delhi and is open from Monday to Saturday, 9AM – 8PM. With its world-class facilities and experienced team of doctors, Femmenest is poised to become the leading fertility clinic in Delhi.

You can visit their website https://femmenest.com/ to know more about them.

