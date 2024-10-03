Delhivery Elevates Communication Efficiency and Safety in the Logistics Space with Truecaller

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 3: Delhivery, India's largest fully integrated logistics company, has partnered with Truecaller, the global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. This collaboration aims to enhance communication efficiency for Delhivery's customers by using Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution.

In the fast-paced world of logistics, timely and effective communication is critical. Delhivery, which serves over 33,000+ businesses ranging from top brands such as Nykaa and Flipkart to Micro SMEs, has adopted the Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution to address the everyday challenges of missed and rejected calls due to a lack of trust and context. This strategic move ensures Delhivery can provide its users with a trusted, seamless, and secure communication experience.

Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID enhances brand elements like company name, logo, category name, and verification tick to help customers identify the call. This builds trust and assures confidence while communicating with Delhivery. This is especially crucial given Delhivery's role in logistics for major brands, where each interaction needs to be transparent for the customer.

Delhivery leverages Truecaller's Call Reason capability, which adds more context to their calls by displaying the purpose of the call beforehand. Using Truecaller's dynamic APIs to personalize call reasons for each delivery request. This customization is essential for Delhivery, given its role as the logistics partner for multiple major brands, ensuring that each communication is personalized and transparent to the end customer.

Commenting on this exciting development, Kapil Bharati, CTO at Delhivery, stated, "Our strategic partnership with Truecaller is a step towards ensuring efficiency and trust for our clients and their customers. The Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution helps us provide a better experience to our customers and our delivery executives, while reducing the risks of fraud and spam."

Speaking about the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said, "At Truecaller, we are dedicated to facilitating communication safety and efficiency for businesses. Our Verified Business Caller ID solution is designed to build trust, enabling customers to recognise legitimate calls and provide significant value and protection to consumers. We are ecstatic to collaborate with Delhivery, as the partnership aligns with our commitment to enhancing the customer experience and providing secure communication across the logistics ecosystem."

The Verified Business Caller ID solution enhances business call efficiency and significantly reduces phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting customer safety in business communications. This safety feature is a crucial benefit of the solution.

The strategic collaboration between Delhivery and Truecaller is a testament to their shared commitment to transforming customer communication. This partnership is dedicated to elevating the standard of trust and transparency in every business interaction within the logistics sector.

Delhivery is India's largest fully-integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,700 pin codes, the company provides a wide range of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, Part Truckload freight, Truck load freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services. Since its inception, Delhivery has successfully fulfilled over 3 billion shipments and today works with over 33,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, consumers, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.

For more information about Delhivery, please visit www.delhivery.com.

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 400 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 46 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

For more information, please visit business.truecaller.com.

