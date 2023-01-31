DELHIWOOD 2023 - Heralding a new era for the Indian woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry

Leading players from the woodworking and furniture manufacturing segment will converge at DELHIWOOD 2023, organized by NuernbergMesse India, to meet numerous national and international decision-makers, acquire new customers and discuss key issues including Digitalization, sustainability, skilling, supply chain management as also discover new trends, technologies and materials.

The 2019 edition of DELHIWOOD saw participation from 500+ brands from 35 countries spread across 11 country pavilions and offered a 360-degree view on global trends from the Woodworking Industry. Furniture & Kitchen manufacturers, architects, interior designers, timber traders, saw millers, builders, contractors, hardware distributors, dealers from all over the country and neighboring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the middle-east & other international countries were part of this 4-day mega event. INDIAWOOD 2022 which took place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru between 2nd- 6th June, 2022, had an impressive turnout of over 850+ exhibitors from 50 countries, 5 dedicated country pavilion and more than 72000 visitors from 1143 cities and 30 Countries.

The rising demand for modern interiors including wardrobes and sofas, the growth of residential construction projects as well as the hospitality sector are some of the factors which are bolstering the Indian furniture market. Easy availability of furniture through online and offline distribution channels is fueling industry expansion across the country.

THE EVOLUTION OF THE WOODWORKING INDUSTRY, INDIA AT THE FOREFRONT

Globally, Wood as a building material is becoming more relevant and attractive; CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) is observing a real boom. Shortage of the resource wood and increasing logistic costs are driving the search for alternative and lighter materials. Light weight panels and the usage of fast-growing materials as well as light materials are therefore witnessing an increased share in furniture production.

The demand for wooden furniture has increased manifold in India. The furniture market in India is moving from the unorganized sector to the organized industry to adapt to fast changes in the furniture market. India is the fifth largest furniture producer at a global level and the fourth largest consumer of furniture. The market was valued at $ 17.4 Bn in FY21 and is predicted to reach $ 37.7 billion by 2026, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 13.37% during 2020-2026.

Luigi De Vito, President, Eumabois (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers, SCM Group General Manager and SCM Wood Division Director is upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and Industry, "The furniture and flooring Industry in India is witnessing a great demand from the growing middle class, which in turn is attracting both international manufacturers as well as machinery and tooling suppliers to set up base in India. Companies like IKEA are establishing hubs in India to cater to the local demand, but also potentially to serve outlying regions like the Middle East which were otherwise being serviced through Europe. India enjoys a favourable place in the Asian market, it has the technology, the talent as also the demand. So, all in all, it is for sure worthwhile to invest in India looking at the great potential the country has on offer."

As a knowledge sharing forum, DELHIWOOD will feature multiple seminars on latest trends and innovations organized by leading Industry associations as well as Skill development programs organized by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India.

Visitors from all quarters including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations over the four-day event. The show also attracts visitors from all across the country and neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Middle East.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, said, "The demand for wooden furniture in the Indian market is mainly driven by the residential sector. The wood furniture market in India is competitive due to the presence of a large number of small and local manufacturers in the market, accounting for a larger share in production. The need for modular furniture provides immense opportunities for wooden furniture and hardware owners in the market. We are confident that DELHIWOOD will succeed in providing the relevant technologies and solutions to meet the demands of this sector."

Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India while summing up the positive and optimistic mood of the industry, said, "Favorable policies and an encouraging ecosystem are giving rise to new business investments across the sector. DELHIWOOD 2023 will offer unprecedented opportunities to all the Stakeholders and usher a new era for the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry."

The second edition of 'Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)', one day conference, to be held on the 3rd of March will bring together Architects, Structural Engineers, Designers and Mass-Timber manufacturers to explore through panel discussions, expert presentations and interesting case studies the application of wood as a construction material. https://w-a-d.in/

INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME), held concurrently will have on display the latest technology for mattress production machinery and supplies, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, production tools and equipment, upholstery production technology, bed systems, new materials etc.

Further information on the event is available at https://www.delhi-wood.com/ http://www.indiamattressexpo.com/

At the upcoming 7th edition of DELHIWOOD, scheduled to take place from 2 - 5 March, 2023 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida (DELHI, NCR), the stakeholders from the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry will get an opportunity to meet numerous national and international decision-makers. On display will be the latest Furniture Production Technologies, Woodworking Machinery, Tools, Fittings, Accessories, Raw Materials and Products etc.

At NuernbergMesse India, we work actively with the industry through our woodworking platforms DELHIWOOD, MUMBAIWOOD, INDIAWOOD, by focusing on areas such as carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization.

'Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)'- one-day conference on application of wood as a construction material and INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME) - exhibition on mattress production technology are co-located to the event, offering perfect complementary platforms for the visitors to the event.

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NurnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44%) and up to 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26%) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NurnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NurnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries.

With 17 shows spread across different Industry verticals, today the offerings of NurnbergMesse India are varied and versatile, in sync with the trends of the time and deeply rooted in Industry awareness and development. Exhibitions have played a vital role in facilitating trade, communication, networking and above all relationship building since decades. They have been a harbinger of trends and innovation and their significance has witnessed a stupendous rise over the years. We at NurnbergMesse India are committed to creating forums which are relevant, timely, knowledge-rich and beneficial for the industries we serve.

