Delirium Music Festival 2025: A Spectacular Musical Extravaganza in Association with Times of India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7: Get ready for an electrifying night as Delirium Music Festival 2025, in association with Times of India, gears up to bring a sensational lineup of artists to Bengaluru! The much-anticipated festival, presented by JJ Productions and Peritum Productions, will take place at TERRAFORM - Main Gate, Bengaluru, on March 2nd, 2025, from 5 PM onwards.

Delirium Music Festival has curated an unforgettable experience featuring some of India's most celebrated artists, including Anuv Jain, Zaeden, Osho Jain & Zeeshan Khan, with a perfect mix of indie, electronic, and soul-stirring melodies, the festival promises to be an unmissable celebration for music lovers.

Janmejay Singh Patil (JJ), Founder of JJ Productions, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "Delirium Music Festival is all about creating moments that resonate with music enthusiasts. With this lineup, we aim to elevate the experience and make it a truly unforgettable night."

Dr. Nishant Jayant, Founder & Director of Peritum Productions, added, "We are thrilled to bring Delirium 2025 to Bengaluru, a city that truly embraces music. This festival will be a fusion of energy, passion, and creativity, and we can't wait to share it with our audience."

With its powerful artist lineup, high-energy ambiance, and a promise of an immersive musical journey, Delirium Music Festival 2025 is all set to take Bengaluru by storm.

Tickets are now available! Don't miss the chance to witness this grand spectacle. Grab your passes today and be part of a night to remember.

For more details and ticket bookings + 91 8770931613

For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/deliriums___/

