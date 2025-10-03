Delivering Festive Joy: Trackon Announces Special Diwali Campaign

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 3: Trackon Express, a leading logistics and courier service provider in India, has announced a special Diwali campaign for retail customers, running until 23rd October 2025.

]During this festive period, customers can avail a flat 18% discount on sending gifts, sweets, and festive essentials to loved ones across India. The initiative aims to make spreading joy and togetherness this Diwali easier, more meaningful, and more affordable.

The offer is valid at all company-owned counters, enabling customers to share festive cheer with family and friends, regardless of distance.

Speaking on the campaign, Rajesh Kapase, CEO, Trackon said, "At Trackon, we understand that Diwali is not just about lighting up homes, but also about lighting up hearts. Through this campaign, we aim to ensure that every gift and sweet reaches loved ones safely, swiftly, and affordably. Our festive discount is a small way to help customers connect with their near and dear ones during this season of togetherness."

The initiative reinforces Trackon's commitment to building connections and celebrating relationships. By simplifying festive deliveries, the brand hopes to bring families closer and ensure that every parcelbig or smalladds to the sparkle of Diwali.

About Trackon

Founded in 2004, Trackon is one of India's leading logistics companies, specializing in express parcel deliveries. With over 7,000+ business partners, 350+ branches, 30+ hubs, and 19,000+ delivery pincodes, Trackon is dedicated to providing efficient and reliable express logistics solutions to businesses and individuals alike

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor