Dell Technologies Presents Planet Voices With 3 Times Grammy Award Winner “Ricky Kej” On 12th August, 2023 in Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: Ricky Kej Will be performing for Honorable PM’s Mission ‘LiFE’ at the prestigious Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi on August 12th, 2023.A thrilling and immersive concert that celebrates the beauty of nature, with a melody set to the tunes of sustainability& Clean Earth Green Earth with a spectacular audio-visual experience.

Rashi Entertainment, Delhi is thrilled to announce the launch of exciting intellectual property ‘Planet Voices’ is a groundbreaking initiative that combines music and multimedia to promote “Sustainability” and “Environmental Awareness”.It aims to build a community of individuals dedicated to the well-being of our planet and inspire positive action.

The inaugural edition of Dell Technologies Presents “Planet Voices” will feature the 3-Time Grammy® Award Winner, Ricky Kej, the ambassador for UN committees including UNHCR, UNCCD, UNICEF, and UNESCO.

With resounding support from the Ministry of Environment, and Mission LiFE, this extraordinary concert offers an immersive experience of soul-stirring melodies and captivating rhythms, harmonizing art with the heartbeat of nature, while nurturing our commitment to a green and clean earth.

Ricky Kej, the legendary Grammy® Winner stated that “I am delighted to announce my 400thconcertthrough collaboration with my friends at Rashi Entertainment. My music revolves around themes of environmental consciousness, social impact, and our cultural heritage. This is an ambitious project promoting the Hon'ble PM's ‘LiFE’ mission, emphasizing individual actions for a sustainable future. It encourages eco-friendly lifestyles, conscious purchasing, and practices like reuse, recycling, and circular economyprinciples.

Rachit Jain, Director at Rashi Entertainment, proudly announced their new sustainability initiative, aligning with Mission LiFE. He firmly believes that the Indian event industry should embrace sustainable practices and promote environmental awareness. Rachit stated, "We are eager to create a community of conscious individuals who unite to celebrate music and sustainability alongside our country's hero, Ricky Kej. Our goal is to inspire people and raise awareness about the consequences of their actions today, and the impact they can have on future generations."

Ricky Kej will also be exclusively previewing a brand new video of the National Anthem of India,conducted by Ricky Kej with theThe Royal Philharmonic Orchestra featuring over 100 musicians and shot in the UK….. Not to be missed at Siri fort Auditorium, Delhi.

The Concert is being supported by Dell Technologies, BookMyShow, RedFM-93.5, Graphisads, LeelaAmbience, Omega Productions, Souldout, PVR INOX, SooperCreatives, Madhyam Décor, Modern Stage Services, andIzzhaarCoredesign.

Our Sustainability Partners& Institutes supporting the concert are Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Young Indians (YI), AAFT University, Amity University, and IEC College of Engineering & Technology.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

For any inquiries please contact Megha- 9971729992, Debleena- 9310288888

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor