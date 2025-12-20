Della Resorts: India's Most Ultra-Luxury Experiential Resorts

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 20: Experience India's finest experiential luxury resort in Lonavala. Designer stays, gourmet dining, adventure activities, wellness, and iconic wedding destinations.

India's Most Ultra-Luxury Experiential Hospitality Destination

As the Pioneer of India's First Experiential Hospitality Resort, Della Resorts has reimagined the idea of leisure, celebration, wellness, and adventure in India. Conceptualized by design futurist, Jimmy Mistry, founder and chairman at the Della Group, the resort's experiential ethos brings together luxurious design, personalized service, meaningful storytelling, state-of-the-art amenities, and thoughtfully curated moments under the sprawling 50-acre Resort in Lonavala, near Mumbai and Pune. Guests immerse themselves in rejuvenating wellness retreats, celebratory escapes, thrilling adventure experiences, and enriching family vacations that reflect the values and vision behind one of the best luxury resorts in India. This approach has shaped Della Resorts into a fully integrated destination where luxury is not just seen but deeply felt, making it a leader in redefining the future of modern hospitality.

Unparalleled Stay: A Fusion of Design and Comfort

Della Resorts offer luxurious accommodations including designer villas, exclusive suites, and contemporary rooms across 6 Resort categories, which are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, showcasing global aesthetics and world-class architectural elements. The resort's interiors feature rich textures, handcrafted decor, warm lighting, and expansive views of the Western Ghats, enhancing the sense of privacy and serenity. Whether families are seeking the best resort in Lonavala for family vacations or couples want a secluded and romantic escape, every stay is infused with comfort and sophistication. The design philosophy balances nature, modernity, and emotional appeal, allowing guests to unwind in spaces that feel both indulgent and deeply personal.

Luxury Weddings: Grand Celebrations in Iconic Settings

Della Resorts is one of the most sought-after choices for couples searching for a luxury wedding destination India recognizes for its elegance, versatility, and breathtaking celebration spaces. With panoramic hill views, striking architectural details, and grand indoor and outdoor settings, the resort creates an "European-themed destination wedding experience" that elevates every wedding into a moment for lifetime. Couples choose Della for intimate ceremonies, upscale celebrations, multi-day cultural weddings, and highly personalized experiences.The Resort's strategic location between Mumbai and Pune further positions it as the best resort in Lonavala for family celebrations and grand events. With Della's dedicated planning support, thematic decor capabilities, and exceptional hospitality, every wedding is meticulously crafted to reflect the couple's personality and vision. The resort continues to be admired among the top wedding hotels and luxury wedding venues in the country, offering the perfect blend of beauty, privacy, and grandeur.

Culinary Excellence at 8 Award-Winning Restaurants

Dining at Della Resorts is an immersive journey shaped by passion, craftsmanship, and creativity. The property features eight award-winning theme restaurants, including luxury fine dining restaurants that offer refined global menus and captivating ambience. As India's first 24-Hour Fine Dine Restaurant, Cafe 24 remains iconic for offering gourmet excellence at any hour, blending sophistication with comfort. Guests seeking a premium Italian fine dine restaurant can indulge at Villa Bistro, known for signature Italian dishes with Della's innovative flare. From chef-driven tasting menus to theatrical themed dining, every restaurant contributes to Della's reputation for hosting some of India's finest and most innovative gastronomic experiences. The resort's commitment to providing exceptional culinary experiences ensures that every meal becomes a memorable part of a guest's stay.

Activities and Entertainment

Della Resorts elevates entertainment and adrenaline to a scale unmatched anywhere else in the country. Home to Della Adventure, India's Largest Extreme Adventure Park, it attracts thrill seekers, corporates, families, and explorers searching for the ideal adventure resort near Mumbai or the best adventure resort for high-energy experiences. With more than seventy adventure activities - including dirt biking, sky cycling, rappelling, flying fox, ATV tracks, and obstacle challenges - the destination creates a world where luxury seamlessly blends with thrill. Guests seeking rejuvenation can experience the best spa in Lonavala, while those in search of unique stays can enjoy India's first Military-Themed Glamping Resort or relax in the ambience of India's first Sky Garden concept. As a vibrant live entertainment destination, a global culinary hub, and one of the best luxury resorts in India, Della Resorts also continues to grow as a vibrant live entertainment destination, with the Della Entertainment Show offering curated performances, live music, and themed entertainment that adds an energetic dimension to the guest experience. This dynamic combination of luxury and entertainment reinforces Della's position as a unique leisure hub where adventure, music, and nightlife flourish together.

The Visionary Leadership Behind Della Resorts

Della Resorts embodies the creativity, courage, and vision of its founder, Jimmy Mistry whose pioneering approach transformed India's understanding of experiential hospitality. Their commitment to innovation, design, and excellence has shaped every detail of the resort - from architecture and landscaping to culinary concepts and adventure concept. This leadership has allowed Della to evolve as a luxury brand rooted in purpose and passion, consistently delivering authentic experiences and setting new benchmarks for hospitality in India. The founder's philosophy continues to inspire the brand's evolution and reinforces its status as one of the most influential names in experiential tourism.

Della Resorts stands today as a holistic luxury destination where adventure, entertainment, gastronomy, and relaxation come together harmoniously. Della continues to redefine luxury hospitality for the modern traveler. Whether for family vacations, luxury weddings, gourmet dining journeys, or adventure-filled escapes, Della Resorts remains a category-defining destination where every stay becomes a cherished memory.

