Della Townships: India's First Asset-Light Real Estate Company Revolutionizing Integrated Township Development

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Founded by design futurist Jimmy Mistry, Della Townships is reimagining how India lives, works, and dreams. As an asset-light real estate company, Della is pioneering a transformative new model that integrates resorts, residences, recreation, wellness, and luxury destination outlet malls under one visionary brand.

Guided by its proprietary CDDMO™ model Conceptualization, Design, Development, Marketing & Sales, and Operations Della Townships is ushering in a paradigm shift in Indian real estate, much like how Airbnb revolutionized hospitality or Uber redefined mobility.

Phase 1 Expansion: ₹5,800 Crore GDV Across 5 Townships

In the first phase of expansion (FY 2025-26), Della Townships has pre-launched five integrated townships across India, with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹5,800 crore.

The phase began with the Della Racecourse, Pune, launched on May 8, 2025, followed by projects in Goa, Nagpur, and Raipur. Collectively, these span 412 acres of prime land and represent some of the most forward-looking developments in India's real estate landscape.

Pre-Launched Townships (FY 2025-26):

- Della Racecourse, Pune - Resort & Private Residences (40 acres; ₹1,250 crore / $150M)

- Della European Wellness, Goa - Luxury Private Residences (7 acres; ₹365 crore / $43.8M)

- Della European Wellness, Nagpur - Resort & Private Residences (35 acres; ₹385 crore / $46.2M)

- Della Bor Reserve, Nagpur - Wildlife Resort & Private Residences (275 acres; ₹1,800 crore / $216M)

- Della Racecourse, Raipur - International Polo Club & Residences (55 acres; ₹2,000 crore / $240M)

Total (Phase 1): 412 acres | ₹5,800 crore | $696 million

Phase 2 Pipeline: ₹12,260 Crore GDV Across 6 New Townships

Over the next two quarters, Della will pre-launch five additional townships (FY 2025-26), representing a further ₹14,000 crore GDV pipeline. These developments, spanning 924 acres, expand Della's footprint into Mumbai, Maal (Kasara), Igatpuri, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Ranthambore.

Upcoming Townships (FY 2025-26):

- Della European Wellness, Mumbai (Thane) - Resort & Private Residences (40 acres; ₹1,580 crore / $189.6M)

- Della Golfcourse, Maal, Kasara - Resort & Private Residences (264 acres; ₹4,000 crore / $480M)

- Della Wine Village, Igatpuri - Resort & Private Residences (200 acres; ₹2,300 crore / $276M)

- Della Lake Como, Nagpur - Resort & Private Residences (150 acres; ₹1,280 crore / $153.6M)

- Della Racecourse, Ahmedabad - Resort & Private Residences (200 acres; ₹2,300 crore / $276M)

- Della Ranthambore Reserve - Wildlife Resort & Private Residences (70 acres; ₹800 crore / $96M)

Total (Phase 2): 924 acres | ₹12,260 crore | $1.47 billion

Phase 3 (FY 2026-27): Scaling to ₹22,610 Crore GDV

Della's Phase 3 expansion (FY 2026-27) will see the company extend its footprint further across India, adding another ₹4,550 crore GDV through four major townships covering 420 acres in Kolkata, Dapoli, Ahmedabad, and Amaravati.

Planned Townships (FY 2026-27):

- Della Township, Kolkata - Resort & Private Residences (800 acres; ₹10,000 crore / $96M)

- Della Township, Dapoli - Resort & Private Residences (100 acres; ₹1,250 crore / $150M)

- Della Township, Ahmedabad - Resort & Private Residences (100 acres; ₹1,250 crore / $150M)

- Della AIFC Township, Amaravati - Resort & Private Residences (150 acres; ₹1,250 crore / $150M)

Cumulative Total Across Phases:

1,756 acres | ₹22,610 crore GDV | $2.71 billion

Project Timelines & Rollout

- Groundbreaking: Targeted for Q1 2026 across all five pre-launched projects.

- Current Status: Master planning, architectural design, and statutory municipal approvals underway, with RERA applications to follow.

- Phase 1 Development: 12-18 months includes theme, infrastructure, hospitality, adventure, retail, real estate, and medical wellness zones.

- Phase 2: Branded residences and complete township build-out within 36 months.

This phased rollout ensures each township's core concept, theme, and experiences go live within 12-18 months, generating early investor confidence, high footfall, and accelerated asset value growth.

A New Mindset for Real Estate

Speaking about the expansion, Mr. Jimmy Mistry, Design Futurist & Founder, Della Townships, said:

"With Della Townships, we are proud to pioneer India's first asset-light real estate company dedicated to integrated township development. This model fundamentally changes how real estate is created, financed, and experienced. Instead of traditional land ownership, we create value through design excellence, innovation, and brand strength. In this financial year alone, we have pre-launched five large-scale townships across Pune, Goa, Nagpur, and Raipur, with ₹5,800 crore GDV under active development."

He further added:

"We are now moving into the next phase, with five additional townships scheduled for launch in the next two quarters, adding another ₹14,000 crore GDV. Collectively, that's nearly ₹20,000 crore worth of integrated townships under rollout all without owning a single square foot of land."

Salutogenic Living: The Future of Indian Communities

Every Della Township is envisioned as a Salutogenic Living Community designed to add years to life and life to years. Through a blend of architecture, wellness, sustainability, and human-centric design, these communities embody a new development philosophy that replaces land banking with experience-led, purpose-driven ecosystems.

By integrating global design concepts with deep domain expertise across hospitality, adventure, MICE infrastructure, luxury retail outlet malls, and Mayr-based medical wellness, Della Townships empowers landowners and developers to unlock maximum financial potential while creating thriving, self-sustaining urban environments.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. The publication or its staff are not responsible for the accuracy of any facts mentioned here. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor