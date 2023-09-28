Deloitte India Enters into a Strategic Alliance with BUSINESSNEXT to Accelerate Innovation in Banking and Insurance

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 28: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) and BUSINESSNEXT have announced a strategic alliance to provide advanced smart banking solutions that enhance customer engagement and experience. Deloitte's focus on delivering tangible business outcomes and driving adoption, combined with BUSINESSNEXT's robust and scalable Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform and extensive implementation expertise, will empower clients to maximise their returns on investment throughout their transformative journey.

The alliance's primary objective is to offer banking and insurance sector companies a blend of digital technology, business consultation, and implementation services - everything aligned towards delivering autonomous banking. With a CRM platform adaptable for both on-premises and cloud-agnostic implementation, it enables scalability to safeguard the client’s current investments. This adaptability is particularly advantageous for Indian banks navigating stringent data security and cloud implementation requirements. It also delivers measurable outcomes, such as lead conversion rates and streamlined loan processing timelines.

"The strategic alliance between Deloitte India and BUSINESSNEXT is a major step towards reimagining the future of customer engagement in the financial services sector. A combination of Deloitte India’s deep digital and industry expertise with BUSINESSNEXT's robust and proven platform will help our clients realise their transformational outcomes at scale. We are confident that this alliance will make a significant impact on the financial services industry in India and the wider APAC region," said Sathish Gopalaiah, President, Consulting, Deloitte South Asia.

Nishant Singh, Founder and CEO of BUSINESSNEXT, said, “The collaboration with Deloitte India marks a significant milestone as we expand our reach and capabilities across the APAC and Middle Eastern regions. By combining our strengths - deep-vertical technology expertise and experience − we are poised to further enhance our delivery of innovative solutions around customer engagement and AI, and foster rapid adoption of digital transformation in the BFSI sector. I am confident that this strategic alliance will be a game-changer, setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

With a shared commitment to reshaping customer interactions, enhancing technology adoption, and driving tangible business outcomes, this alliance is set to empower clients on their digital transformation journey. As the alliance unfolds, it promises to revolutionise the way banking solutions are delivered and experienced, ushering in a new era of innovation and customer-centricity.

This press release has been issued by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms.

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognised as a visionary by leading industry analysts, it uses technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, and DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug and play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centres, managing 1 billion end-customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its US headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and its international headquarters in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the US, MEA, and APAC.

