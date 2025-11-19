Delta Autocorp Limited Reports 37 Percent Revenue Growth in H1 FY26 EBITDA margin 11 Percent / PAT margin 8.21 Percent

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19: Delta Autocorp Limited (NSE: DELTIC), an emerging player in the India's electric mobility segment, announced that it has submitted its Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025. The results, along with the Limited Review Report, were approved by the Board of Directors.

Key Financial Highlights

Operational and Strategic Highlights

* Regulatory Approvals: Received approvals from leading testing agencies NATRAX, Indore and ICAT, Manesar for the new electric scooters Infinia and Trento Plus, strengthening product readiness, improving distributor integration, and enabling better access to retail financing channels.

* Government Orders Execution: Successfully executed the ongoing B2G order of 2,000 e-garbage carts and completed the repeat order of 402 units from the Assam Government, demonstrating exceptional delivery capabilities and operational reliability.

* R&D and Technology Advancements: Introduced upgraded lithium-based variants across both 2W and 3W categories, enhancing vehicle performance, durability, and safety.

* Expansion of COCO Network: Commissioned the third Company-Owned Company-Operated (CoCo) outlet in Dhanbad, following successful launches in Mihijam and Delhi, with strong and consistent retail traction across all locations.

* Digital Infrastructure Upgrade: Initiated the deployment of a globally trusted CRM and sales automation platform to improve scalability, streamline dealer processes, and enhance the overall customer lifecycle experience.

* Strengthening Human Capital: Progressed development of the new L5 passenger and cargo auto-rickshaw lineup under the leadership of a newly appointed industry veteran with over 35 years of domain expertise, reinforcing Deltic's commitment to engineering excellence.

Mr. Ankit Agarwal, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director's Comment:

"The Company delivered a steady performance in H1 FY26 with revenue of ₹4213 lakhs and a PAT of ₹345.87 lakhs. Our margin profile remained stable, supported by disciplined cost management and operational rigor.

We successfully executed the Assam government tender which involved large-scale, meticulously coordinated operations. Leveraging a hub-and-spoke distribution model, the Company routed material through more than 150+ primary trucks to central hubs, followed by secondary distribution via an additional 500 smaller vehicles to every block-level destination. This model significantly improved delivery speed, cost efficiency, and coverage in remote regions of India.

In parallel, we have begun implementing one of the world's most reliable sales automation platforms to bring greater transparency and predictability to dealer operations. These efforts are aimed at improving execution consistency and supporting scale as volumes increase. Our market approach is now guided by deeper data-driven insights across geography, use-case, and price sensitivity, enabling more targeted, performance-oriented sales and marketing strategies. This strengthens and scales the territorial-win strategy that has already proven effective in sales.

Further, to enhance execution depth, the Company continued to expand its organizational capabilities by recruiting experienced, and accountable professionals across key territories.

As we scale, our focus remains on disciplined cash management, tighter receivable cycles, and building a stronger, more resilient operating backbone.

