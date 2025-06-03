Delta Autocorp Reports Robust H2 FY25 Performance with 70% Revenue Growth and Over 100% Surge in PAT

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: Delta Autocorp Limited has announced a strong financial performance for H2 FY25, reporting a 70% half-on-half (HoH) rise in revenue from operations, reaching Rs52.34 crore. The company also posted a significant jump in profitability, with EBITDA and PAT increasing by 93% and 105% respectively.

Strategic & Operational Highlights

* PAT Doubles: Profit After Tax more than doubled in H2 FY25 to Rs587.64 lakhs, driven by improved operational efficiency, strategic cost optimization, and high-margin orders.

* Regulatory Milestones:

* Approval received for L3 Category (Electric Three-Wheelers) with Lithium battery (64V configuration).

* Approvals also secured for Trento+ and Infinia (RTO-approved Electric Two-Wheelers), expanding the company's product portfolio.

* Product Pipeline: Launch of Superion, Deltic's flagship electric motorcycle, is on track for FY25, reinforcing its position in the RTO-approved 2W EV segment.

* Government Orders: Received follow-on work-orders from the Assam Government for the supply of 402 E-Garbage Carts, highlighting public sector confidence in Deltic's offerings.

* Strategic Partnerships:

* Exclusive collaboration with Rapido as its one of the first EV partners.

* This enables our customers to earn income from Day 1 via a platform operating in 150+ cities with 100M+ completed ridesenhancing buyer-confidence, boosting conversion, and improving loan eligibility.

* Retail Expansion:

* Successful launch of the company's first COCO outlet in Mihijam, Jharkhand.

* Attracted over 200 visitors and facilitated 150+ test rides on the day of openingdemonstrating robust demand and market readiness.

