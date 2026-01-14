Delta Electronics plans to boost its manufacturing footprint in India amid semiconductor push

Taipei [Taiwan], January 13 : Delta Electronics plans to nearly ramp up its manufacturing footprint in India to support the country's expanding semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem, aligning with India's 'Make in India' push.

Reflecting confidence in India's industrial and policy momentum, Sanjeev Srivastava, Business Head - Industrial Automation SBP, Delta Electronics India, toldon Tuesday, "India is at an inflexion point in manufacturing, especially in semiconductors and electronics, and expanding our factory base is a natural step to support this growth."

The statement comes against the backdrop of India's efforts to ramp up domestic semiconductor manufacturing as it seeks to achieve self-reliance through initiatives such as the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0 and 2.0.

"So, seeing the growth in India, we have rightly positioned ourselves. Already started manufacturing various products in these factories and moving forward, we will expand these factories as well," he said.

From the industry's perspective, semiconductors have emerged as a major focus area in recent years, Srivastava said. "In the last couple of years, we have seen that semicon has become the buzzword in the industry," he said.

He said the sector is opening up opportunities across the value chain. "We are getting a lot of opportunities in the semicon sector," Srivastava said, pointing to activity both at the front end and back end of chip manufacturing.

"We have the fab units as well as the OSAT, which is the testing and fabrication as well," he said, referring to the parallel development of fabrication and assembly, testing and packaging capabilities in the country.

Early investments have added to industry confidence, he said. "Already we see a lot of investments, and large companies like Micron, Tata, those have already invested in this," Srivastava said. "So I believe this is the future for India in the coming time."

On the progress of government initiatives, Srivastava said the Indian Semiconductor Mission is gaining traction. "It's on the rise, and people are accepting it," he said, adding that "industries are gearing up to meet those standards."

"We see a lot of momentum in the sector," he said, referring to the response from manufacturers and ecosystem players.

He said that the factories are central to supporting this momentum. Speaking about Delta's role, Srivastava said its industrial automation business is preparing to support multiple segments. "If I talk about the industrial automation division, we are very much geared up to cater not only to the semicon segment, but also the electronic manufacturing segment, as well as automotive," he said.

He added that Delta's focus extends beyond these areas. "Other segments like machine tools, plastics and all," he said, are also part of the company's industrial automation portfolio.

Srivastava said Delta offers comprehensive capabilities at the shop-floor level. "We have components, what I call as we have the entire basket, so we are able to cater to the shop floor requirements," he said.

Beyond hardware, he said the company supports data movement within factories. "Then we have the intermediaries which carry the data from the machines to the software," Srivastava said.

Talking about the Delta's approach, Srivastava said the company focuses on end-to-end visibility across manufacturing operations. "So we have the products and solutions from the shop floor to the top floor," he said.

"Right from the management sitting at their offices, they can see what is happening on the shop floors and how they are improving their efficiencies," Srivastava said.

As India builds out its semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem under ISM 1.0 and 2.0, Srivastava said factory readiness, automation and digital visibility will be critical, and Delta's expansion plans in India are aligned with supporting that shift.

