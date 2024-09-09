“Delving into the depths of the human mind drives me to write” – Chirasree Bose

New Delhi [India] September 9: Chirasree Bose and her critically acclaimed books have earned a much-deserved spot in the Indian thriller genre. She recalls starting her writing journey with a blog, focusing on sharing impactful stories. She was never genuinely fixated on a particular genre; however, most of her stories were deeply rooted in the complexities and darkness of human nature and mind.

Chirasree Bose, reflecting on her journey and her books, shared, “Most of my books are dark-themed, and that’s because I’m fascinated by the human mind. I love to dissect human characters in each of my books. It’s like standing on a mountain peak and looking down into a dark, bottomless abyss. That’s how humans are-we all have these dark abysses inside, and that’s where I like to dive when I write. It’s this exploration that drives me to write.”

Chirasree Bose’s latest thriller, Live with Me Die with Me, has been a sensation on social media. The story’s character development, pace, and unexpected twists have enthralled readers. This compelling read is readily available on online platforms and in stores and book fairs near you.

