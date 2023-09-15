Dengue Outbreak in Monsoon Worsens in India: Know How To Prevent It

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Dengue is one of the most serious illnesses in India during the monsoon season. While present for centuries, recent escalation owes to population surge, urbanisation, and inadequate vector control. In 2022's January-October period, India recorded 1,10,473 cases as per The Lancet.

Dengue usually emerges 4 to 10 days after a mosquito bite. Key indicators include sudden high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and a red rash. In severe cases, bleeding and complications like dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome can arise, featuring abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding, and restlessness. Taking below protective measures can significantly reduce the spread of dengue.

Avoid Mosquito Bites: To protect yourself from mosquitoes, it is recommended to apply mosquito repellents on both exposed skin and clothing. Additionally, wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks can help minimise the amount of exposed skin. Installing mosquito nets or screens on windows and doors can effectively keep mosquitoes from entering living spaces.

Inspect and Eliminate Standing Water: One of the primary ways to reduce the likelihood of transmission of dengue is to eliminate standing water around the home. Mosquitoes, like Aedes aegypti, need stagnant water to lay their eggs, so getting rid of standing water sources can drastically reduce the risk of transmission. Make sure to check any water sources in your home, including flower pots, bowls, and barrels, and empty them out if needed.

Vaccination against Dengue: It is important for people living in infected regions to get the dengue vaccine. The vaccine reduces the risk of being infected with the dengue virus significantly and increases the person’s immunity against it. People should also be aware of the symptoms of the virus such as fever, body ache, weakened body, vomiting, and skin rash. If anyone experiences these symptoms, they should immediately consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

According to Dr. Sarita Kulkarni, Consultant Physician at Jehangir Hospital, “It is crucial to eliminate any stagnant water in the vicinity, as it acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. By following these preventive measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito bites and potential diseases they may carry.”

Dr. Sarita Kulkarni further adds, “People living in areas where dengue is endemic should consult their doctor in case they develop symptoms like high fever, body aches, headache, joint pains giddiness, etc. Early clinical examination and confirmation of the diagnosis of dengue fever and other lab tests help to identify people at risk of severe infection. People who have suffered from dengue infection in the past can also get a secondary infection and in fact, they may have a more severe form of disease.”

Following preventive measures and practising healthy lifestyle habits can be beneficial in minimising the spread of dengue during the monsoon season. So, the key is to keep yourself well-informed and take the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy during the most pleasant time of the year.

