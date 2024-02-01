DENSO Participates in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, 1st - 3rd February 2024

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 1: DENSO, a leading global mobility supplier is participating at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in Delhi, a key opportunity brought forward by the Government of India bringing together the entire mobility value chain under one roof. Harnessing this opportunity to connect with industry stakeholders and customers, DENSO is showcasing revolutionary advanced technologies and key concepts whereby it is reimagining its vision for the Indian mobility landscape as a key technology leader in emerging automotive technologies towards contributing to the future needs of society, through DENSO's Great Cause of "Green" and "Peace of Mind".

Aiming to Become Carbon Neutral by 2035 and be a Leading Company that realizes Free Mobility without fatalities, with a vision to create a brighter future for all people by using DENSO's technologies.

DENSO's exhibition stall is located at C74, Hall 5, First Floor, Auto Techade Pavilion, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

DENSO is featuring cutting-edge technologies across Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) to enhance Traffic Safety, Electrification technology to reduce CO2 emissions, Innovations to enhance higher level of Security in QR-based technology, a DENSO Invention and Data Driven technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make solutions for social needs.

Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS)

ADAS technology has revolutionized since its inception few years ago. DENSO has played a critical role in the inception and development of ADAS technology. For the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the brand will showcase ADAS tools such as low-light detection using Machine Learning (ML), Lane Continuity using DNN, AEB off performance using FCM, Detection of close vehicles by MUSIC Tech and use case scenarios of ADAS technology.

Electrification Technology

DENSO will be showcasing a pioneering Energy Management System that enhances EV performance. The salient features of this technology include an advanced battery monitoring system that extends battery life, use of outside heat for warm-up battery and technology to remove battery heat that decreases charging time and increases efficiency.

Secure QR Tech

The widely used QR based technology has evolved over the years since its inception. DENSO was the pioneer of the QR-based technology and introduced it to the world for seamless information exchange. Currently, this technology is used for more than mere information exchange and DENSO is further improving this innovation by weaving face authentication with QR and Blockchain technology.

Data Driven Technology powered by AI

Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning are pivotal for businesses irrespective of their size and scale of operations. Innovations in ML play an important role in the support and expansion of these businesses. DENSO will be showcasing AI-based platforms that help other businesses through AI/ML from acquired data as a Solwer.

On the participation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the CEO of India Region Yasuhiro Iida, commented, "DENSO has been a pioneer in creating some of the most revolutionary technologies in the world. In India, our efforts have been streamlined with our global counterparts and we have always adhered to introducing the most advanced innovations in India. At the Bharat Mobility Expo, we are honored to be showcasing some of the most elite and groundbreaking technologies which will streamline automotive and businesses for years to come."

Building India as world-class automotive manufacturing hub, DENSO started its operation in India 40 years ago in 1984. With the aim of meeting local needs of India through DENSO's 7 Manufacturing Units, 2 R&D Centers operating to develop and manufacture the products best suited for Indian market with a skilled team of over 6,000 associates. In this glorious journey, DENSO India has provided several automakers with some of the most distinguished technologies and has revolutionized artificial intelligence-based technologies for businesses across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor