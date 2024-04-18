Dentium to host the World’s Largest Dental Seminar in Delhi  on 21st April 2024

New Delhi (India), April 18: Dentium, a beacon of excellence in the dental industry, is poised to make history with the upcoming “Dentium Smile Saga 2024”, set to be the world’s largest dental seminar. Scheduled to take place at the prestigious Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on 21st April 2024, this event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for dental professionals from PAN India, to immerse themselves in cutting-edge education and innovation. With esteemed lecturers, renowned faculty, and a comprehensive agenda, “Dentium Smile Saga 2024” is all set to raise new standards in dental education and practice.

“Dentium Smile Saga 2024” will kick off at 9 AM and continue until 3 PM, offering attendees a full day of enlightening lectures, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities. The event’s keynote lecture will be delivered by none other than Dr. SM Chung, the esteemed Founder of Dentium. Dr. Chung’s vast expertise and pioneering work in the field of dentistry make him a highly anticipated speaker, promising insights that will resonate with attendees long after the event concludes.

Joining Dr. Chung on stage will be India’s renowned Key Opinion Leaders, comprising a distinguished faculty of experts in various dental specialties. These esteemed professionals will share their wealth of knowledge and practical insights on topics ranging from minimalism in sinus procedures to the latest advancements in digital dentistry. With each lecture meticulously curated to address current trends and emerging techniques, attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights that will enhance their clinical practice and patient care.

A focal point of “Dentium Smile Saga 2024” will be the exploration of minimalism in dental procedures, with a particular emphasis on sinus surgeries and digital dentistry. Attendees will have the opportunity to look into innovative approaches that prioritize patient comfort, efficiency, and optimal outcomes. From surgical techniques to digital workflows, each lecture will provide actionable takeaways that attendees can apply directly to their practice.

In between sessions, attendees from East, West, South, and North India, will be treated to an Indian-style gala lunch, providing the perfect opportunity to network with peers, engage with faculty members, and exchange insights and experiences. These informal interactions are often where some of the most valuable connections are forged, paving the way for future collaborations and professional growth.

“As the Founder of Dentium, I am thrilled and excited about “Dentium Smile Saga 2024″, where we will converge with dental professionals from around the world to explore the latest advancements in our field. This seminar represents a milestone in dental education, offering unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration. I look forward to sharing insights and innovations that will shape the future of dentistry and empower attendees to deliver exceptional care to their patients.” exclaimed Dr. SM Chung, Founder of Dentium.

As a token of appreciation for their participation, all attendees will receive participation certificates after the seminar. These certificates serve as a testament to their commitment to lifelong learning and dedication to excellence in the field of dentistry.

As the countdown to “Dentium Smile Saga 2024” begins, anticipation is building within the global dental community for what promises to be a landmark event. With its stellar lineup of speakers, a comprehensive agenda, and a commitment to excellence, this seminar represents a pivotal moment in dental education and innovation. Attendees can expect to leave inspired, informed, and equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to elevate their practice to new heights. “Dentium Smile Saga 2024” is not just a seminar, it’s a celebration of the art and science of dentistry, where smiles are not only restored but also cultivated.



About Dentium:

Dentium is a leading manufacturer of premium dental implant systems, serving clinicians worldwide with innovative solutions since its establishment in June 2000. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Dentium has earned recognition for its high-quality products, meeting stringent regulatory standards including European CE certification and approval from the U.S. FDA. As a global leader in dental implant technology, Dentium is dedicated to empowering dentistry worldwide through its comprehensive range of implant products, biomaterials, and dental digital medical devices.

