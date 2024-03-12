Dentons Global Advisors Launches New Office in India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 12: Dentons Global Advisors (DGA), an elite multidisciplinary advisory firm, announced today it has combined with 9.9 Insights in New Delhi. This represents DGA's first office in India and comprises the 15-person team from 9.9 Insights, led by Anuradha Das Mathur and Bipul Kiran Singh, who have been appointed as Partners.

This marks the culmination of a longstanding partnership between 9.9 Insights and Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), part of DGA. The combined New Delhi and Washington, D.C.-based team provides clients across a broad range of sectors with seamless support in India, the United States, and throughout South Asia. The Washington-based South Asia practice is led by DGA-ASG Partner Atman M. Trivedi.

"This is a natural next step in our working relationship with ASG that has spanned many years and dozens of clients," said Mathur. "By formally combining our local insights, expertise, and capabilities with DGA and ASG's global reach and resources, we are poised to deliver even better results for clients navigating the complex landscape of India and beyond."

The firm will provide a full range of global capabilities to local clients, while bringing a nuanced understanding of India's unique cultural, economic, political, and regulatory environment to existing international clients. The core service offerings in India will include geopolitical advisory, business intelligence, stakeholder engagement, issues, and crisis management, as well as public affairs.

"As a global technology and economic powerhouse and an increasingly important consumer and manufacturing market, India presents significant opportunities," said Trivedi. "With perspectives honed at the highest levels of government, business, and civil society, our integrated India practice is uniquely positioned to assist clients in navigating India's complexities and achieving their strategic objectives. We have long valued our partnership with our colleagues in India and are delighted to formally welcome them to the firm."

The addition of the New Delhi office marks an important milestone for DGA as it continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its ability to serve clients worldwide. With 12 offices, along with an international network of experts and affiliates based in more than 40 markets, the firm provides strategic advice and support to clients operating in the most challenging geopolitical environments.

"Businesses and organizations need a trusted partner capable of advising them across commercial, reputational, financial, regulatory, and governance dimensions, both domestically and internationally," said Ed Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of DGA. "We are excited to formally welcome our New Delhi team to the firm, all high caliber experts with the depth and range to work for our clients on their most critical and complex needs."

The India leadership team:

Anuradha Das Mathur provides strategic advice to organizations on navigating the policy environment in India. She brings a unique blend of intellectual insight and intuition to her work by leveraging her research expertise, advocacy experience, and her strong professional relationships within the Indian business community. Before co-founding 9.9 Insights, Ms. Mathur led research and business advisory at the Indian affiliate of the Economist Intelligence Unit. Prior to this, she ran Businessworld, India's most widely read business magazine.

Bipul Kiran Singh has spent over 30 years assisting multinational and Indian corporations effectively engage with different constituencies within India. He specializes in crisis and issues management, guiding clients through complex situations including regulatory processes and business disruptions. Earlier, he served the Government of India in the Indian Information Service.

Atman M. Trivedi brings deep experience across diplomacy, business, law, and politics, with expertise in India and significant knowledge and relationships across Asia. He was previously Senior Director for Policy in Global Markets at the U.S. Department of Commerce, as day-to-day policy lead on the U.S.-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue and the U.S.-India CEO Forum. He earlier served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as Chairman John Kerry's Counsel on India and Southeast Asia. Prior to government service, Mr. Trivedi was an international trade lawyer at WilmerHale LLP, counseling clients on trade policy and litigation, sanctions, export controls, FCPA, and CFIUS matters.

