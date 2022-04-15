Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd launches Digital Marketing Services 'iDigiNxt'

, a Digital Marketing Services brand has been launched by Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd, a 12 (twelve) Year old Marketing and Consulting company. The company was founded in 2011 with the Vision to provide various Consulting Services focused on Startup's and SMEs. With their experience in helping many SMEs, Startup's and Corporates over the years, they have been operating "SenseNxt", their other brand specialising in providing GPS Tracking Services successfully for the last 8 years to thousands of Direct consumers and Corporate customers.

The founder and CEO of Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd, Pratik Deo is an Alumni of IIM-Calcutta and Symbiosis Pune. He has an experience of over 15 (fifteen) years of working with numerous start-ups' in their early stages as well as a consultant to many a growing brand. His profound knowledge and en experience of over a decade in HR, Marketing and operations has helped many to grow. Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd was started with the core vision of helping brands increase their efficiency, manage their operations, and enhance their business. iDigiNxt is simply an extension of the same vision, into the Digital arena. When asked about his vision for iDigiNxt, Pratik Deo responded by saying, "At iDigiNxt, we are not the creators of Brand Visions, rather we are the extension of the vision that our client's already have. Our aim is to provide the necessary digital support required to sustain and grow a brand. We help our clients create their digital presence known to their target audience and help deliver the much-needed message. iDigiNxt moves your marketing needle ahead. With our consulting expertise and our customisable digital frameworks, we make your brand thrive and drive results."

It is worth mentioning that the Corona Pandemic has been eye opener for many businesses and start-ups about the importance of Digital Marketing. Digital Marketing is no longer a choice, rather it has become a necessity. However, it also proved that a mere presence and a lack of expertise in the world gave worse than stagnant or even negative results to many businesses. Generating revenue for existing businesses or creating an additional supplementary source of income through Digital efforts are at the top priority of most people today. As many have realised, having your own real estate presence online can help you survive when other things do not work. Digital Marketing can not only help your brand survive, rather if done right, it has the potential to open infinite doors of possible growth and expansion. This is where iDigiNxt's innovative Digital Frameworks promise to help your brand navigate this web of opportunities the right way.

When asked about their outlook about the services they offer, Rakesh Kumar, who takes care of Design at iDigiNxt said that not only they have their in-house team of expert graphic designers, video editors and content writers but they also believe in creating each composition from scratch, making each content generated for every client, unique. With the help of their various frameworks and unique content, they are capable to deliver very promising results for their clients under the expert guidance of their founder and team of Digital marketers.

They also know that what works in marketing a Cafe or a Restaurant, the same strategy and methods can't be applied for an Automobile brand. Where many other Digital Marketers talk only about their one size fit all strategy about the number of posts or the number of keywords they plan to work on, the team of iDigiNxt brings a fresh perspective by talking about Target Persona, Sales Funnels and Digital Marketing and various other frameworks for making the presence of any brand bloom. They believe that each brand is different and hence the strategy for each of them has to be different, dynamic and progressive with the Market's and the Brand's needs. Team iDigiNxt understands that the Digital Arena will continue to evolve, with brand having their highs and lows. Hence, they foster an environment where their team members are actively encouraged to learn and grow their respective skills, keep in touch with the latest, anticipate what's going to change next.

No matter if you are a Startup or an old brand, a business with a huge online presence or zero current digital footprint, iDigiNxt is worth getting in touch with for their Digital Marketing and Consulting Services.

