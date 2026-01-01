Department of Economic Affairs creates Rs 17 lakh crore three-year PPP project pipeline

New Delhi [India], January 6 : The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, has created a three-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) project pipeline to streamline infrastructure development across the country. This initiative follows the implementation of the announcement made in the Union Budget 2025-26, focusing on enhancing the nation's infrastructure through structured private sector participation.

According to a Ministry of Finance press release, the comprehensive PPP project pipeline comprises 852 projects across various Central Infrastructure Ministries and States and Union Territories.

The combined total project cost for these initiatives is estimated to be over Rs 17 lakh crore. By consolidating these projects into a single pipeline, the government aims to provide a clear roadmap for infrastructure investment in the medium term, the release said.

The pipeline is designed to offer early visibility of potential PPP projects to a wide range of market participants. This visibility is intended to enable investors, developers, and other relevant stakeholders to undertake more informed planning and investment decisions.

Data from the PPP India website indicates that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways leads the pipeline with 108 projects valued at Rs 8,76,889.124 crore. The Ministry of Power follows with 46 projects totalling Rs 3,40,230.7 crore in project costs.

Other significant central contributions come from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with 22 projects worth Rs 37,644.58 crore and the Ministry of Railways with 13 projects valued at Rs 30,903.65 crore. The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has 29 projects in the pipeline with a total cost of Rs 12,253.8 crore.

At the state and union territory level, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of projects, with 270 initiatives valued at Rs 1,15,578.81 crore. Tamil Nadu has 70 projects with a combined cost of Rs 87,639.65 crore, while Madhya Pradesh reports 21 projects worth Rs 65,496.5 crore. Uttar Pradesh has 89 projects in the pipeline totalling Rs 11,518.55 crore.

Other state-level participation includes Jammu and Kashmir with 57 projects totalling Rs 21,374.31 crore, and Rajasthan with 12 projects totalling Rs 22,741.04 crore.

