NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], August 7: We are pleased to inform that the Department of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore is organizing "IAOHNS 2024, Mangalore" the 10th National Conference of the Indian Academy of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery from the 8th of August 2024 to 11th of August 2024 at Dr T M A Pai International Convention Centre, Mangalore.

Indian Academy of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery (IAOHNS) is a non-profit organization founded in 2014 and it is a national-level Academy to address the scientific demands of surgeons interested in this field. The main aim and objective of IAOHNS are to act as a bridge between different societies, supporting and encouraging the worldwide exchange of clinical information and scientific research studies in the field of ENT and head and neck surgery. Dr. Mohan Kameswaran, a senior and eminent ENT surgeon from Chennai is the founder president and the chairman of this association. Under his able leadership, this national association is reaching a greater heights and recognition even at international platforms.

The theme for the conference, "OtoRhinoLaryngology towards Academic and Research Excellence - 2024" embodies a collective vision for a future where academic rigor, research innovation, and clinical excellence converge to improve patient care and advance the specialty. This theme is aligned with the MAHE theme for this year, "The Year of research excellence 2024". Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, a senior ENT surgeon himself is the Organising Chairman for this conference. Under his guidance, Dr Deviprasad D, Professor & Head, department of ENT, KMC Mangalore, as organising secretary, with his team is conducting this conference. Dr Unnikrishnan B, Dean KMC, Mangalore is the mentor and guide for this team. It is also a special occasion for KMC, Mangalore as we are celebrating our Platinum Jubilee this year. So, hosting a national conference this year is the icing on the cake.

Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be the distinguished Chief Guest for the Inaugural Ceremony, scheduled on 9th August 2024, 7 PM onwards at Dr T M A Pai International Convention Centre, Mangalore.

The conference will be attended by around 400 delegates from across the country and abroad. It will feature over 150 prominent National and International guest speakers addressing the delegates in the form of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and hands-on cadaveric dissections. They will be covering the various sub-specialties of ENT such as Neuro-Otology, Facial Plastic/Reconstructive surgery, Implant Otology, Skull Base surgery, Head and Neck Oncology so on.

There are also lectures on Innovations, Simulation devices and AI in ENT. It will provide a platform for delegates to exchange knowledge, showcase successful projects, and foster collaborations that will contribute to the advancement and innovation in the field of ENT. It will also give the delegates an opportunity to discuss with the experts, various issues that they face in their day-to-day practice. This will in turn help the general population at large, as these ENT specialists will be able to provide a better care to their patients.

The participants not only get to enjoy the scientific feast over those three days, but also will taste the local cuisine and visit the local attractions - showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Tulunadu. Thus, the delegates can expect an immersive experience of science and culture and return with the cherishable memories of Namma Mangaluru.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor