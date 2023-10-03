Department of Interior and Fashion Design, ITM University Gwalior Sustainable Ganеsha Workshop Leaves a Lasting Impact

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 3: In a world where environmental consciousness and creativity are common, the recent initiative led by Anil Batham, Assistant Professor at Raja Mansingh College, Gwalior, M.P., and students of the Department of Interior and Fashion Design at ITM University Gwalior shines as a beacon of hope. This transformative eco-friеndly Ganеsha workshop at ITM University Gwalior brought together a diverse group of students and faculty members, all united by a shared vision of promoting sustainable practices.

Crafting Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols

The heart of this inspiring event was the art of crafting eco-friendly Ganesha idols, with a strong emphasis on the use of clay as the primary material. The 28–30 enthusiastic students from the Department of Interior and Fashion Design, ITM University Gwalior, and Batham's guidance demonstrated their clay-handling skills and learned professional molding techniques. Beyond the technical skills acquired, the workshop ignited a passion for environmental consciousness among the participants.

Sustainability and creativity Hand in Hand

The message from the eco-friendly Ganesha workshop at ITM University Gwalior is a reminder that sustainability and creativity can co-exist harmoniously. It demonstrates that innovative approaches can preserve our rich traditions while safeguarding the planet for future generations. The workshop emphasized that being environmentally conscious does not stifle creativity; rather, it can foster it.

As we look ahead to the future, the significance of this event resonates deeply. It underscores the importance of embracing eco-friendly practices and reimagining traditional art forms. The workshop reveals how small, individual changes in our creative processes can lead to more sustainable outcomes.

If you are passionate about securing a career in interior and fashion design and wish to make a difference in the world while pursuing your creative aspirations, ITM University Gwalior offers various courses, including B.Des (Interior/Fashion Design), B.Sc. (Interior/Fashion Design), M.Des (Interior/Fashion Design), and Interior/Fashion Diploma Courses. The path to a sustainable and creative future begins here. Apply now and be a part of the inspiring journey towards a better, greener world. Together, we can shape a brighter, more sustainable future, one creative masterpiece at a time.

