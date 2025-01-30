Deputy CM Ajit Dada Pawar to flag off ET Expo & Automotive Electronics & Testing Show in Feb in Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Pune, recognized as the Electronics Hub and Motor City of India, is set to host the highly anticipated ET Expo & Automotive Electronics & Testing Show from 13th to 15th February 2025 at the Autocluster Exhibition Center. Ajit Dada Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, will inaugurate the event and address the industry, sharing his vision for strengthening Pune's electronics and automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

Organized by Vaarta Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. in association with the All India Electronics Association (AIEA) and supported by key industry bodies like the Semiconductor Association Pune, Luminaries Accessories & Component Manufacturers Association, and AESA, the event aims to drive innovation and collaboration in Western India's growing electronics and automotive sectors.

Ajit Dada Pawar emphasized the importance of the event, stating:

"The ET Expo & Automotive Electronics Show will be a landmark event that aligns with India's Semiconductor Mission while reinforcing Pune's position as a leader in industrial infrastructure and automotive manufacturing. Maharashtra is committed to fostering an ecosystem that supports innovation, investment, and technological advancements in these critical sectors."

Over three days, the ET Expo will feature top Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers such as Kaynes Technology, Syrma SGS, Aimtron, and Mefron, alongside leading semiconductor and electronics companies like Millennium Semiconductors, SR Electro, Chipertech Electronics, Kevin Electrochem, Ox Connections, Protectron, SMR Electronics, and Uniglobus by Polycab. These industry pioneers will showcase their latest semiconductor advancements, automotive electronics innovations, and next-gen technology solutions.

With over 9,000 industry professionals expected, the expo will host key buyers and decision-makers from leading companies like Jabil, LG Electronics, Hitachi, Tata Autocomp, OLA Electric, Ather Energy, Tata Motors, Force Motors, Mahindra, and Volkswagen. The event will serve as a strategic marketplace for innovation, networking, and business expansion across industries such as Industrial Automation, Automotive, Defence, Healthcare, and Telecom.

A major highlight of the event will be the Auto-electronics Summit, featuring industry stakeholders, semiconductor leaders, and automotive technology experts, who will discuss ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), the role of electronics in EVs, and the future of automotive technologies. This summit will provide an exclusive platform for thought leaders and innovators to deliberate on trends shaping the future of automotive electronics, smart mobility, and the evolving semiconductor landscape.

Additionally, the Smart Lighting Expo - Industrial & Outdoor will be co-located with the event, showcasing cutting-edge lighting solutions for industrial and outdoor applications. The expo will bring together leading manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers offering energy-efficient and innovative lighting systems for factories, warehouses, street lighting, smart city projects, and commercial outdoor spaces.

Deepak Bohra, Project Director at Vaarta Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the event's significance:

"We are proud to bring the electronics and automotive electronics industries together under one roof. The tremendous industry response highlights the need for such platforms to drive innovation and partnerships. We look forward to a transformative three days in Pune."

Mitesh Mody, National General Secretary of the All India Electronics Association, added:

"ET Expo is an unmatched opportunity to showcase India's growing strength in electronics and automotive technologies while fostering collaboration and industry growth."

With Pune emerging as a manufacturing powerhouse for electronics and automotive technology, ET Expo will play a key role in fostering new partnerships, investments, and technological advancements. Ajit Dada Pawar's address will provide crucial insights into Maharashtra's roadmap for accelerating Pune's leadership in manufacturing, R&D, and innovation in these high-growth sectors.

Don't miss this landmark industry event from 13th to 15th February 2025 at the Autocluster Exhibition Center, Pune. Stay tuned for more updates!

