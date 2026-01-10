Deraiya Group – A Journey Built On Vision, Values and Trust

New Delhi [India], January 10: The case of Deraiya Group is an interesting tale of vision, endurance and uncompromising devotion to values. Based on integrity and long-term planning, the Group has a history of over 50 years of service and, over time, has developed into a reputable brand in real estate development from a small trading business.

The entrepreneurial dream began in 1970 in Amreli, Gujarat, when Gani Mohammad Deraiya laid the foundation for his vision by starting Deraiya Oil Traders. The venture was founded on integrity, strict discipline, and sound ethical business practices, which gradually earned it a reputation as a reliable and respected oil trading company. Mr Deraiya has been keen on business and a people-first attitude, which has seen the business develop over the years through the establishment of enduring business relationships with his stakeholders based on trust and credibility.

One of the shifts occurred in 1998, when his son, Asif Deraiya, entered the business. With his father's values at the helm and a progressive outlook, Mr Asif Deraiya took on major responsibilities with a clear focus on growing, modernising, and diversifying. Under his leadership, the Group has transformed into a business ready to survive in the future, and this has formed the foundation of its new ventures.

Recognising the significant potential of urban development and the growing demand for high-quality housing, Deraiya Group entered the real estate development sector in 2011. This was a new era in the Group's development. The Group has been anchored by ethics, transparency, and regulatory discipline, which have allowed it to gradually position itself as a reliable real estate developer with high-quality construction, thoughtful planning, and prompt delivery.

Deraiya Group has, over the years, been able to provide residential developments that balance functional, aesthetic, and long-term value. The Group provided Surabhi CHS Ltd. and Deraiya Iconico, the high-quality residential property developments in Kurla East, which raised the standards of modern lifestyle in the area. These projects were developed with the urban lifestyle in mind, providing effective planning, high-quality construction, and well-thought-out facilities for the contemporary family.

The other addition to its expanding line-up in Kurla East, the nearing-possession residential project known as Deraiya Classico, is yet another witness of the excellence being upheld by the Group. Deraiya Classico, which is intended to provide a sophisticated way of living and practical style, can be expressed by the fact that the Group has mastered the sense of combining comfort, design flexibility, and building accuracy, and therefore it is an appreciated addition to the neighbourhood and a marker of confidence to the homebuyers.

In addition to Mumbai, Deraiya Group has increased its presence in Khopoli, where it has successfully delivered Kabir Apartment, Shree Stuti and Akscon Avenue. These ventures also enhanced the Group's reputation across the different destinations, reflecting uniform quality and compliance with delivery terms regardless of geographical location.

At the centre of every Deraiya development is an overwhelming faith that real estate is not only about buildings but also about improving lives. The Group's customer-centric policy focuses on open relationships, adherence to the law, and sustainable value generation. Every project is carefully designed to keep in view space efficiency, structural integrity, real-life needs, durability, comfort, and peace of mind for homeowners.

As a company to watch in the future, Deraiya Group is expected to be in the spotlight, with the introduction of a Super Ultra Luxury Residential Project in Kurla West in January 2026. This new development is expected to be one of the most luxurious locations in the micro-market, as it will be strategically situated on LBS Marg. With strong specifications, clean architecture, and connectivity, the project is expected to redefine luxury living and be the best in urban residential development.

Having the entrepreneurial history spanning over five decades and a constantly growing list of completed and current projects, such as Deraiya Iconico and the soon-to-be Deraiya Classico, Deraiya Group carries on with a clear sense of direction and confidence. The Group is determined to create spaces that help people feel trusted, improve their daily lives, and stand the test of time by adhering to its original values and incorporating contemporary construction principles and new lifestyle demands.

Deraiya Group Building with Integrity. Delivering with Excellence. Elevating Everyday Living.