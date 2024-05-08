DERC approves Battery Energy Storage System project

New Delhi, May 8 The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has granted its approval for setting up of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project supported by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP's) concessional loan amounting to 70 per cent of the total project cost and is in partnership with IndiGrid and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).

The approved project, a 20 MW/40 MWh BESS, will be strategically installed at BRPL's 33/11 kV Kilokari substation and is scheduled to be commissioned in 18-20 months from conceptualisation to implementation.

India has emerged as a first-mover country in the BESS Consortium, a multi-stakeholder coalition launched by the GEAPP Leadership Council, which is focused on scaling energy transitions worldwide.

BESS, a key enabler for energy transitions, is crucial for India and other countries to realize their transition goals.

Located at a high demand sub-station, the project will improve the power quality and enable 24/7 reliable power in the area for over 12,000 low-income consumers.

In collaboration with its alliance partners, GEAPP is targeting 1GW of BESS commitments in India by 2026, aligning with India's ambitious goal of deploying 47 GW of BESS by 2032.

"The regulatory approval of the BRPL BESS project marks a significant milestone in our efforts to integrate renewable energy sources into the grid and enhance reliability for our consumers," said a BSES spokesperson.

India's urgent need for BESS integration in the distribution grid is underscored by the country's substantial Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) penetration, which exceeds 12 per cent in certain regions.

