Desco Infratech Limited Reports Robust FY25 Results with 173% YoY PAT Growth and Strong Rs270 Cr Order Book

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 19: Desco Infratech Limited has announced a stellar financial performance for FY25, showcasing a remarkable 173% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Profit After Tax (PAT). The company also reported a 148% YoY surge in EBITDA, reaching Rs13.35 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 102% YoY to Rs59.45 crore. In a significant boost to financial strength, the net worth increased by 386% YoY to Rs58.88 crore. Backed by a healthy order book of Rs270 crore as of April 30, 2025, Desco Infratech continues to solidify its position as a fast-growing player in the infrastructure sector.

* The company reported a substantial increase in revenue in FY 2024-25, achieving a YoY growth of 102%. This strong performance was led by efficient project execution across City Gas Distribution (CGD) and infrastructure contracts, backed by a healthy order pipeline.

* These operational milestones reflect the company's growing execution capacity and strengthened field presence.

* Recognition and Client Trust: During FY25, Desco received the Adani Samarthan Award for safety excellence in Faridabad and expanded its client base across PSUs including BPCL, IOCL, and HPCL, strengthening its reputation in the CGD sector.

Pankaj Pruthu Desai, Chairman & Managing Director, stated: "FY25 has been a transformational year for Desco Infratech. Our strong performance across financial and operational metrics highlights the resilience and scalability of our business model. With a revenue growth of over 100%, a sharp rise in EBITDA, and nearly tripled PAT, we are now well-positioned to compete for larger, more complex projects. The successful execution in new geographies and the rising trust from marquee clients such as Adani, GAIL, and various PSUs reaffirm our focus on operational excellence and safety. With a strong order book and strong sector tailwinds, we are confident of continuing our growth trajectory in FY26 and beyond."

