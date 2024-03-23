Desh Ki Raunak 2.0 Campaign by Kajaria Plywood Sets New Benchmarks in Engagement and Impact

New Delhi (India) March 23: Kajaria Plywood, a leading name in the plywood industry, proudly announces the successful execution of “Desh Ki Raunak 2.0” campaign in collaboration with Socio Street Advertisement. Building upon the overwhelming response received during its initial phase, this innovative campaign has captivated audiences nationwide, setting new standards in engagement and impact.

The first phase of “Desh Ki Raunak” witnessed unprecedented positive response and media coverage. Through various contests and interactive activities, the campaign fostered meaningful engagements with our audience, reinforcing Kajaria Plywood’s commitment to quality, innovation, and community involvement.

Following the resounding success of the initial phase, Kajaria Plywood and Socio Street Advertisement are proud to unveil “Desh Ki Raunak 2.0,” a continuation of our journey to celebrate the vibrant spirit of our nation. This new phase introduces exciting elements, including vox pop interviews featuring real audience members and captivating influencer videos, to further amplify the campaign’s reach and impact.

COO of Kajaria Ply & Laminates, Mr. Shyam Shekhawat, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign’s evolution, stating, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming success of ‘Magnificent 7, Desh ki Raunak. ”The tremendous engagement and positive feedback during the first phase motivated us to take this campaign to new heights. By incorporating real voices and influencer perspectives, we aim to foster deeper connections with our audience and celebrate the essence of India’s cultural diversity.”

Throughout the campaign, Kajaria Plywood remains committed to upholding its core values of quality craftsmanship, sustainability, and community empowerment. Through strategic collaborations and innovative storytelling, the company continues to inspire and uplift communities across the country.

As an integral component of the campaign, a collection of captivating posts and stories has been meticulously curated, each spotlighting various facets of the temples’ rich history, intricate architecture, and profound cultural significance. Leveraging the dynamic reach of social media platforms, the campaign endeavours to engage a broad spectrum of audiences, nurturing a profound admiration for India’s architectural legacy.

For further details regarding the “Magnificent 7” initiative and Kajaria Plywood’s unwavering dedication to excellence and artistry, please visit https://www.instagram.com/kajariaply/

