Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2025 Honours Shri Madhu Bathija with "Best Themed Luxury Developer Award - Navi Mumbai"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: In a prestigious celebration of vision and excellence in India's real estate sector, Shri Madhu Bathija, Chairman of Paradise Group Builders and Developers, was honoured with the "Best Themed Luxury Developer Award - Navi Mumbai" at the Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2025.

The awards, organized by SOS Nitelife - Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt. Ltd., recognized Shri Bathija for his outstanding contributions to Navi Mumbai's luxury real estate landscape.

A visionary leader and philanthropist, Shri Madhu Bathija founded Paradise Group in 1990 with a commitment to quality, innovation, and community development. He has held several key positions, including Former President of the Ulhasnagar Tax Consultant Association and Past President of the Navi Mumbai Industrial Area (2019-2020). A strong advocate of social welfare, he serves as a Mentor of the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai - Paradise and actively supports numerous charitable initiatives.

Paradise Group - A Legacy of Excellence

For over 34 years, Paradise Group has been a hallmark of luxury, trust, and innovation, pioneering theme-based luxury developments across Navi Mumbai and the MMR region. With 125+ successful projects and over 21,000 happy residents, the Group is currently developing 15 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art residential and commercial spaces across prime locations such as Nerul, Kharghar, Upper Kharghar, Panvel, Kalyan NX, Dombivli, and Lonavala.

Presenting the award, Mr. Chand Seth (Chairman & Managing Director) and Ms. Lina Ingle (Director) of SOS Nitelife - Synergy of Services Nitelife Private Limited commended Shri Bathija's contribution to redefining luxury living.

"We are honoured to recognize Shri Madhu Bathija," said Chand Seth. "His legacy is defined by game-changing infrastructure projects that have shaped modern Navi Mumbai and inspired the future of urban development."

The Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards continue to honour trailblazers who are building India's future cities with innovation and integrity.

