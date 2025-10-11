Desi SuperApp Quicklly's Brand Film Feat Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Bringing "Ghar Jaisa Pyaar" to US & Canada with Diwali offer DIWALI20

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: What happens when food becomes a bridge between continents? Quicklly the largest Indian marketplace online in the U.S & Canada answers that question through its evocative new brand film starring Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film, "Ghar Jaisa Pyaar", celebrates the sentiment that Indian food isn't just about flavor it's about comfort, memories, culture & belonging. Through Rakul and Jackky's real-life chemistry and their shared love for authentic Indian meals, the film beautifully captures the essence of home, culture, and togetherness that transcends borders. It reminds every Desi living abroad that home is never too far when you have access to authentic Desi flavors.

"Whenever we're in the U.S., we miss home-cooked food," said Bollywood celebrity Rakul Preet Singh. "Quicklly brings that comfort and nostalgia back into our lives. We just wanted to share this with all the desis living abroad that Quicklly can bring you Ghar Jaisa Pyaar at the simple click of a button."

Adding to this, Bollywood Producer & Celebrity, Jackky Bhagnani, "Quicklly brings flavor back in life. We eat abroad but miss the swaad of home cooked food. Quicklly ensures that comfortable feeling of ma ke haath ka khaana and her love, is what we get to experience. It's a brand that truly represents home for many."

Speaking on the campaign, Keval Raj, Co-founder of Quicklly, said: "With this campaign, we're not just celebrating food we're celebrating identity, community, and the shared joy of being Desi, wherever you are in the world."

Hanish Pahwa, Co-founder of Quicklly, added: "Our mission has always been to bring the taste of India to every Indian home in the U.S. not just through food, but through the feeling of connection and love that comes with it.'Ghar Jaisa Pyaar'perfectly captures that emotion."

With"Ghar Jaisa Pyaar", Quicklly continues to strengthen its message: Think Indian. Think Quicklly. Also celebrating this festive season with $20 OFF code DIWALI20.

About Quicklly:

Quicklly is the #1 Indian super-app in the US and Canada, serving as the largest online marketplace for authentic Indian groceries, food, and cultural essentials. Our mission is to be the one-stop destination that connects the Indian diaspora to everything they need from home, delivering "Ghar Jaisa Pyaar" right to their doorstep. Quicklly does Nationwide doorstep delivery with access to 10000+ products, including Indian grocery ingredients, meal kits, and halal meat as well as same-day delivery in Chicago, Chicago Land, New York, New Jersey and Bay Area. You can also find your favorite Indian grocery brands listed on Quicklly. The platform seamlessly integrates a vast network of local businesses with our in-house brand, Just By Quicklly, ensuring a complete, convenient, and authentic cultural experience for the desi community for more information, please visit https://www.quicklly.com/

Quicklly Media Contact: vaibhavi@quicklly.com

