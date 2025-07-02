Desi Tadka Music Present “Dam Ali” — A Soul-Stirring Qawwali Tribute To Hazrat Ali That Awakens the Spirit of Devotion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: In a world where music often fades into noise, “Dam Ali”, from Desi Tadka Music rises like a divine call — a powerful Sufi qawwali that transcends melody to become a spiritual journey. Sung by three of India's most celebrated voices — Shabab Sabri, Salman Ali, and Danish Sabri — and composed by the incredibly talented Rameez Sohail, the track is a heartfelt tribute to Hazrat Ali, embodying divine love, unwavering courage, and the luminous essence of spiritual unity. With profound lyrics by Altamash Abbas and immersive direction by Akash Barthwal, “Dam Ali” is an experience.

Part of BacXtage Season 1, an ambitious musical series by Rameez Sohail, “Dam Ali” is one of seven unique sonic stories under the label Desi Tadka Music. BacXtage is a revolution in Indian music. With hypnotic rhythms and soul-touching verses, “Dam Ali” turns every breath into a chant of “Ali”, leaving the listener in awe, devotion, and trance. This is not a composition; this is Ishq in its highest form.

7 Songs. 7 Stories. One Powerful Beginning – BacXtage, conceptualised by Rameez Sohail, is a revolutionary platform under Desi Tadka Music that unites raw talent, emotion, and authenticity. Each track is a standalone masterpiece, but together they form a mosaic of India's spiritual, cultural, and musical essence.

Yash Hake, CEO of Desi Tadka Music shares“Dam Ali is a spiritual offering. At Desi Tadka Music, our vision has always been to bring back the soul of music, and this qawwali does exactly that. It unites heritage, emotion, and artistry in a way that speaks to every heart. We're proud to be the platform where such timeless expressions find their voice”

Shabab Sabri says“Singing ‘Dam Ali' felt like surrendering to something greater than myself. Every note carries centuries of faith and emotion. It’s not just a tribute — it’s a call to remember, to feel, and to believe in the power of divine love”

Salman Ali says“From the first line to the last beat, I felt a divine presence guiding us. Dam Ali is an offering from our hearts to the soul of the universe. I hope listeners find the same peace I felt while recording it”

Danish Sabri says“This is not music, this is Zikr. Dam Ali is a prayer in motion, a remembrance wrapped in rhythm. The energy while recording it was so pure — it felt like Hazrat Ali was with us in spirit. It's a qawwali that touches the soul”

Rameez Sohail, the Composer & Creator of BacXtage says“Dam Ali is the heartbeat of BacXtage. It's where melody meets devotion, where voices echo centuries of faith. This track, and the entire series, is my dream to give India a new sound — pure, timeless, and real”

Altamash Abbas, Lyricist says“Every word in Dam Ali is born out of reverence. Writing it was a sacred responsibility. I didn't just pen lyrics — I poured my soul into every verse, hoping to mirror the courage, compassion, and light of Hazrat Ali”

Akash Barthwal, Director says“Visualising Dam Ali was about capturing the unseen — the energy, the divinity, the emotion behind each note. It's not just a music video; it's a visual hymn that lets the viewer see the music and feel the devotion”

