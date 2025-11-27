Desi Tadka Music Unveils Eshan Masih and Bebo's Electrifying New Music Video "Groomer"

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Desi Tadka Music has officially launched its latest music video, "Groomer," featuring popular social media sensation Eshan Masih and dynamic performer Bebo, at a grand event held in Mumbai.

The launch witnessed an enthusiastic crowd including the entire album team, prominent social media influencers, and special guests who celebrated the release with great energy.

"Groomer" is directed by Sahil Masih and Shubh Thakur, with Bebo also stepping in as the producer under the Desi Tadka Music banner. The vibrant dance track features lyrics and rap by Your Iconic, music by JD, and hook vocals by Jimmy.

The music video's aesthetic is elevated through expert editing, VFX, and DI by Ismail Masih, while the project is creatively guided by Sunita Masih.

During the launch event, Eshan Masih delivered a captivating live dance performance to the track, thrilling the audience. Speaking to the media, he shared insights into his collaboration with Bebo, revealing that their first meeting took place at a salon where Beboalready a fanexpressed her interest in working with him.

"Today, we have released it, and Bebo has delivered exceptional acting and dance in the video," he said. Shot in the scenic locales of Chandigarh, the music video blends the charm of Rajasthani folk music with an upbeat, energetic rhythmcreating a vibrant and foot-tapping experience.

Eshan also praised the direction by his brother, Sahil Masih, and expressed excitement over the audience's growing appreciation. Referring to Deepika Padukone's hit "Groomer," he added, "Our song 'Groomer' is receiving an amazing response from the audience."

To mark the launch, Eshan Masih announced the "Groomer Hook Step Reel Contest," inviting fans and creators to perform the song's signature hook step. The reel that goes most viral on social media will win an iPhone 17, courtesy of Desi Tadka Music.

"Groomer" is now live across all major music and video platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor