Design Cafe expands its presence in Mumbai, launches second experience center at Kharghar

Design Cafe, one of India's foremost home interiors' solutions brands, unveiled its second experience center in Mumbai today. Housed in the heart of Navi Mumbai at Kharghar - the brand brings its unique expertise to bear, with over 45,000 design possibilities for every homeowner, with world-class materials & finishes and a customer-centric approach to designing homes.

Buoyed by the success of its recent venture in Thane, the company will now deepen its journey in Kharghar to serve more customers with its unique home interior offerings - not just in Kharghar and Thane but all over Mumbai.

Spread over a sprawling 2500 square feet, the Kharghar experience center located at Bhagwati Greens near Central Park Road, offers a differentiated selection set from its Thane EC. The Kharghar EC provides a curated selection of designs demonstrating the amalgamation of space functionality with refined aesthetics: from wall paneling options to a 1 BHK show flat and separate display areas with wardrobes, two living rooms, and dining spaces. Additionally, three elegantly designed modular kitchens that exhibit global trends of modern, international, traditional, rustic and industrial design themes.

All modular furniture units will be manufactured at their 35,000 square feet state-of-the-art factory in Bangalore. The company also promises a 10-year warranty and after-sales service to every customer as part of its service offering.

Delighted on the expansion, Gita Ramanan, CEO & Co-founder of Design Cafe said, "We're poised to showcase the breadth of our brand in more regions of Mumbai. Given the momentum we're seeing with our recent launch in Thane, we are confident that the cornerstone of Design Cafe's expertise - affordable designer homes - will find favour with every homeowner in Navi Mumbai and beyond. With our second center in the city, more people in Mumbai have the luxury of using Design Cafe's affordable and quality-focused interior design solutions, so close to their home in a one-stop shop. Our customers here will love how we have integrated our unique space-saving solutions with design aesthetics that will transform a wish into one's dream home, and truly enhance how people live everyday.

We are excited to be partnering with a fellow solution provider- a contractor who we've been working with ever since our foray in the city, and our franchise owner Salam, to launch our second store in Mumbai - at Kharghar. This is in line with our vision to empower passionate individuals to blitzscale their own entrepreneurial journeys, and we trust Salam to deliver a top-tier experience to our customers."

Speaking on the occasion, Shezan Bhojani, CEO & Co-founder of Design Cafe, said, "Opening a store in Kharghar, one of Navi Mumbai's major markets, is an incredible feather in the cap for our brand. It is in line with our expansion plan covering key markets across India. The launch promises significant growth opportunities as it takes place amidst the rising demand for end-to-end home interiors' solutions for people here (especially for first-time homebuyers). It gives us a venue to strengthen further and boost our company's growth. We are expecting to design and deliver more than 100 homes out of Kharghar in 2022."

The Kharghar EC is Design Cafe's twelfth launch in India. The company is focused on bringing every Indian homeowner's vision of a 'dream home' to life on the back of 25 new Design Cafe experience centers in the country. More experience centers are in the offing for cities like Kolkata, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai in this fiscal year. The company is eyeing its pan-India expansion under both company-owned and franchisee-owned models.

Talking about his dream project, Salam Kadvekar, franchise owner of Design Cafe, Kharghar, said in closing, "I'm super excited to partner with Design Cafe that has seen tremendous success in recent years and I'm confident that the company is well-positioned for continued growth. I've been associated with Design Cafe over the past 3 years in my 20 years of overall experience. Apart from its revenue growth, it is also a culturally driven company - Design Cafe is committed to client satisfaction and ensures that both the clients and employees are happy.

We're constantly improving processes to suit the growing market and this will be a great advantage for people in Kharghar and overall Navi Mumbai. It is a planned city and the construction in this area started after the proposal for the new airport that was laid around 10-12 yrs back and it's been growing tremendously since. I'm looking forward to embarking on this next chapter to provide innovative interior design services for people in Navi Mumbai under the DesignCafe brand."

The center will also be recruiting in-house designers, design partners and sales managers to provide each customer with a curated experience that is structured to their needs.

Experience Center Address: Bhagwati Greens, Plot No. 6, Shop No 3&4, Central Park Road, Sector 23, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 410210

Design Cafe was started in 2015 with a vision of offering highly innovative home interior solutions at affordable prices, thus democratising design in India. Founded in October 2015 by award-winning architects Gita Ramanan and Shezaan Bhojani, they together bring more than two decades of national and international design experience to the table.

Leveraging their expertise, they have built a vertically integrated business model: with their own designers, workforce and a 35,000 sq. ft. factory in Bangalore, manufacturing all their products.

They are both Innovators and magicians alike and are driven to bring all elements of home interiors under one roof to provide a hassle-free and affordable experience to Indian homeowners.

The company currently delivers homes that are designed and executed in 45 days with a 10-year warranty on all units. With more than 900 employees, the company delivers 1000s of homes each year, across locations. Design Cafe is currently servicing in Mumbai, Thane, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mysore.

