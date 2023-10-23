Design Conclave 2023: A Resounding Success in the World of Infrastructure, Architecture and Design

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Asia's premier exhibition on Architecture, Design, and Interior products, ACETECH, hosted the "Design Conclave" at The Jio World Convention Centre on October 20-21, 2023. This two-day event, presented by ACETECH, marked a significant milestone in the world of architecture and design, bringing together top professionals, innovative products, and cutting-edge technologies.

Design Conclave, an integral part of ACETECH, aimed to celebrate and showcase revolutionary products and technologies that are reshaping the realms of architecture, design, and their practical applications. This year, Design Conclave 2023 also introduced "One-on-One" interactive meetings, creating an environment conducive to meaningful discussions and collaborations. With over 250 top architects, designers and industry titans gracing the event, this Conclave offered unprecedented networking opportunities for all participants. The event has always garnered substantial industry support, and serves as a crucial launchpad for promising brands. Over the years, renowned architects like Naushir Devitre, Rajiv Parekh, Reza Kabul, Kanhai Gandhi, Yatin Patel, Alan Abraham and others have been associated with the Design Conclave, underlining its significance in the industry.

The ACE ALPHA Awards; which recognises and honours the best players within the industry, was comprised of an extensive panel discussion followed by a felicitation process. The event was graced by Chief Guest, Prasad Lad, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, and featured prominent speakers including Ashish Raheja, Raheja Universal Ltd., Ashish R. Puravankara, Puravankara Ltd., Dhaval Ajmera, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Mohit Malhotra, NeoLiv, Pradeep Aggarwal, Signature Global India Ltd., Sandeep Runwal, Runwal, Sanjay Dutt, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. & Tata Housing Development Company Ltd., Adrija Agarwal, Sattva Group, Anil Chadha, ITC Hotels and Pavitra Shankar, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. among many others.

Subsequently, the Design Conclave involves a meticulous judging process by the eminent jury that eventually leads to one on one business meetings, with the respective candidates. ACETECH shortlisted top brands from the entries received, who were then granted a platform to present their innovative services, products, and technologies. Each shortlisted brand had the opportunity to showcase their innovations on a dedicated 1x1 meter space and make a compelling three-minute presentation to the jury, which was followed by a thorough Q&A session. The winners were selected after an extensive evaluation process, and had the privilege of having their products showcased on the magnificent video wall throughout the ACETECH show.

Sumit Gandhi, Founder and Promoter of ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the importance of Design Conclave, "We are thrilled to present Design Conclave as a platform to acknowledge and honour the transformative products and technologies that are reshaping the architecture and design landscape. With the rigorous judging process and the presence of industry stalwarts, Design Conclave is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in our industry. We are immensely grateful to our sponsors and partners - GM Modular Pvt. Ltd., Bluestar, Alphatec, Kerakoll, Hansgrohe and Deluxe Veneers, and to our list of delegates, attendees, guests and speakers who made the event a resounding success."

With the 2023 event successfully completed, Design Conclave has once again proven to be a hub of innovation, bringing together the best minds and products in the industry. As it continues to evolve and grow, the event and hosts reinforce their commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture and design.

ACETECH is Asia's leading trade fair for architecture, building materials, art and design, the third-of-its-kind in the world. This unique forum offers opportunities to not just exhibit, but also to create a long-lasting impression on the decision-makers of the architectural industry. Over two decades, ACETECH has evolved as a brand with the nation; better cater to the needs of a young & developing India.

Each year, the platform witnesses the finest national and international brands, eminent architects, real estate developers, hoteliers, equity investors, builders, engineers and designers from India and around the world.

Keeping in line with our vision to always curate the most profitable platform for businesses, ACETECH is crafted to ensure guaranteed returns on investment with increased sales, brand visibility, and community engagement, along with revolutionary avenues of networking.

