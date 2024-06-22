New Delhi (India), June 22: Sliding solutions not only add emphasis to your interiors but also serve as a lavish gateway to the world outside. The best sliding solutions offer unobstructed access and optimal functionality coupled with distinctive designs and the latest technologies.

One such masterpiece is Hafele's Design Duo 80 VF wardrobe sliding system. This vorfront straight sliding system which is available for 2 and 3 doors gives your wardrobes premium aesthetics by enabling multiple wood and glass panel combinations on a single door. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies like double sided soft close for impact-free operation, and compatible with wave sensor and E-drive, this system sits at the pinnacle of wardrobe sliding technology and is effortless and easy to use.

Now also available in Black Anodized finish, Design Duo 80 VF comes with the new vertical cross profiles and the option to install single glass panels giving you unmatched design possibilities that seamlessly compliment your premium interiors.

Hafele’s Design Duo 80 VF

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele:

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

