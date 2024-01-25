Design icon Sussanne Khan joins forces with India's largest branded land developer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha for Alibaug's only Elite Enclave

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: The House of Abhinandan Lodha is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking partnership with acclaimed interior designer Sussanne Khan, for their landmark villa development in the celebrity capital of MMR, Alibaug. This development, Alibaug's only coastal cliff living is synonymous with luxury and innovation, promising to redefine the paradigm of second-first homes.

Nestled in the serene expanse of North Alibaug, this 20+ acres gated enclave offers an unrivaled design exclusivity attracting coveted Bollywood legends & Corporate honchos to setup their second home near their home. Strategically positioned just 20 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty, the development boasts of large indoor-outdoor recreational spaces spanning 1.35+lac square feet.

Sussanne Khan's avant-garde style brings a unique design perspective to the world of interiors perfectly aligning with The House of Abhinandan Lodha's commitment to creating its first signature villa development in the country.

The project is just a 60-minute journey from South Mumbai by sea and road, the strategic location enhanced by being only 30 minutes away from the upcoming NMIA, India's largest airport in the making. In close proximity to N.A.I.N.A, the country's largest smart city, the development is superbly positioned for future growth and urban connectivity. Furthermore, the recently inaugurated MTHL connectivity adds another layer of convenience, making this enclave a prime choice for those seeking a sophisticated retreat in Alibaug's real estate landscape.

On her joining forces with HoABL, Sussanne Khan said, "I am truly excited to embark on an extraordinary journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for their flagship villa development, which I like to call the only 'CLIFF COUTURE LIFESTYLE' of Alibaug. This collaboration seamlessly integrates my design philosophy, merging quiet luxury with edgy chic. The contoured land parcel with a ravine flowing across and the inclusion of large amenities spaces, unparalleled in any other offering in Alibaug, provide the perfect canvas to showcase our innovative design approach. Together with HoABL, we are pioneering a new chapter in luxury living, introducing a level of sophistication and elegance that will redefine the benchmarks of real estate, not just for Mumbai but for India and beyond."

On this iconic collaboration, Samujjwal Ghosh - CEO, The House of Abhinandan Lodha said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Sussanne Khan for this landmark villa development. Her design philosophy perfectly complements our vision, and together, we are creating a living experience that is truly unparalleled. The strategic location, combined with the unmatched expertise of both parties, makes this project a unique offering in the world of luxury real estate."

About The House of Abhinandan Lodha:

The House of Abhinandan Lodha® (HoABL), India's largest branded land developer, is a new-age consumer-tech company pioneering New Generation Land® in India. This bellwether venture by Abhinandan Lodha, born out of a vision to democratize land for investors, is transforming land ownership in India by leveraging technology. HoABL aims to transform the process of owning land for a consumer by making it easy, secure, and liquid while ensuring that it becomes a critical part of people's investment portfolios.

With fully digital sales, HoABL has made the entire consumer buying journey location agnostic, making it possible to buy land from anywhere in the world. HoABL has built a first-of-its-kind technology product in India that will simplify the process of land buying for customers. The HoABL app - a first not only in India but globally too - will give customers the ability to invest in land parcels that The House of Abhinandan Lodha® has to offer, chart their land-buying journey from start to finish and manage their portfolio effortlessly.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326715/Sussanne_Khan.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326716/X_HoABL_Alibaug.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor