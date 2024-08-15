"Design in India, Design for the World": PM Modi coins phrase from Red Fort to put thrust on indigenous design capabilities

New Delhi [India], August 15 : In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a series of futuristic goals aimed at shaping India's growth, and positioning the country as a global leader across various sectors.

The Prime Minister has pitched a new idea, "Design in India, Design for the World". Coining this new phrase, he particularly called for indigenous design capabilities and urged the citizens to create products that cater to both domestic and international markets.

PM Modi spoke on India's aspiration to be recognized for its commitment to quality, stating that Indian standards should aspire to become international benchmarks.

He also put special emphasis on India's commitment to becoming a global leader in semiconductor production, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and enhance technological self-sufficiency.

The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential. Today works for four semiconductor plants, three in Gujarat and one in Assam, are underway.

The Government of India has announced a substantial allocation of USD 10 billion under the Semicon India Program for the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem, according to Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency of India.

Semiconductors are fundamental to modern electronic devices, including smartphones, cloud servers, and industrial automation systems.

In his speech today, PM Modi also envisioned transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, leveraging its vast resources and skilled workforce. The Prime Minister called for state governments to establish clear policies to attract investments, offer assurances of good governance, and ensure confidence in the law and order situation.

Touching upon gaming, a sunrise sector, PM Modi said that India must leverage its rich ancient legacy and literature to come up with Made in India gaming products. He added that Indian professionals must lead the global gaming market, not just in playing but also in producing games, stating that Indian games should make their mark worldwide.

The number of online gamers in India soared to 442 million, establishing it as the second-largest gaming user base globally, surpassed only by China.

Further, PM Modi emphasized the importance of green jobs in India's efforts to combat climate change. He stated that the focus of the country is now on green growth and green jobs, which will generate employment opportunities while contributing to environmental protection.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to becoming a global leader in green hydrogen production and creating sustainable employment opportunities in environmental conservation and renewable energy sectors.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

About 44 per cent of India's energy requirements at present come from non-fossil sources and are likely to touch as high as 65 per cent by 2030, much higher than what the country pledged at the COP summit in 2021.

New job positions are emerging in the green industry because of climate change. As the clean energy sector is expanding, so is the demand for renewable energy professionals.

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

