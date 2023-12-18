Design Inspiration Unleashed: Twinkle Khanna and Ashley Rebello Motivate INIFD's Young Talent in Pune

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 18: On the 16th of December 2023, the International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), a leading institution in fashion and interior design, hosted a day of inspiration and celebration in Pune. The occasion witnessed the glittering presence of distinguished guests, including the esteemed accomplished Twinkle Khanna, chief mentor to INIFD students, a renowned actor, a diligent film producer, a columnist and an even successful Indian author along with celebrated Ashley Rebello, the famous Costume designer & Salman Khan's personal stylist and chief mentor to INIFD students and Tisha Khosla, style mentor for INIFD, a celebrity author, and grooming expert. They graced the event with their charisma and shared invaluable insights from their illustrious careers.

The highlight of the day was an interactive discussion with these luminaries, providing students and attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from the vast experiences of these industry leaders. The celebrities graciously shared their knowledge, wisdom, and invaluable advice, inspiring the next generation of fashion and interior designers. More than 1500 INIFD students attended the event, providing them with the opportunity to gain insights from the renowned designers.

In addition to the engaging discussions, the event also featured the recognition of influencers from the design industry who had made a significant impact on various verticals. The acknowledgment of these influencers served as a testament to the evolving landscape of the fashion and design industry, where creativity found expression in various forms.

The event also honored aspiring INIFD students, whose breathtaking showcase at the prestigious London Fashion Week in 2023 left a lasting impression. Through a rigorous selection process, budding designers from Kondhwa, Koregoan Park, Kothrud and Pimpri Chinchwad centers of INIFD emerged as standout achievers, receiving well-deserved recognition and awards. These creative minds were chosen for their unwavering dedication to expanding their creative knowledge and gaining valuable experience. Not only have they consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, but they have also significantly contributed to the overarching creative mission.

The awards given to these achievers were a crucial way for INIFD to encourage future designers, motivating them to innovate, evolve and grow. The event didn't just celebrate current success; it also laid the foundation for the future, encouraging creativity and forward-thinking among aspiring designers.

With its exceptional curriculum and industry-oriented approach, INIFD has successfully fostered numerous design professionals over the years. The institute remains committed to providing practical exposure and opportunities for students to showcase their talent on global platforms.

With over 28 glorious years of legacy, the International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) continues to revolutionize design education in the country. With a futuristic vision, strategic collaborations, and a steadfast commitment to research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, INIFD remains at the forefront of the rapidly changing dynamics of the design world. INIFD has its centre at Kondhwa, Koregoan Park, Kothrud and Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune.

