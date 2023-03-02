Designiche-a One Stop Shop and Solution for all interior design needs launches its operations for the Indian consumers

After in-depth research and understanding of the Indian interior design space, passionpreneur and a seasoned professional, Ms Preneet Malhotra, has announced the launch of Designiche, a design focussed web and mobile platform. The brand will offer services and products. Collaborating with designers and partners across the country specializing in furniture, lighting, art pieces, home decor products, interior solutions, interior design packages, kitchen packages to offering an inhouse styling team and self-help DIY technology for a unique and cutting-edge experience. The company's unique speciality is access to handpicked items from local manufacturers which include larger well-established brands to smaller upcoming designers to artists and artisans. The ethos; to celebrate India's heritage while embracing modern India. Headquartered in Delhi, Designiche aims to be a one-stop solution, across brands for all interior design needs.

The web and mobile platform are user-friendly and easy to navigate, allowing customers to browse and purchase products with ease. Designiche offers a unique and personalized shopping experience, allowing customers to curate their own interior design collections.

Expressing her views on the launch, Ms Preneet Malhotra, CEO and Founder of Designiche, said, "With a motive of 'You Visualize, We Customize', my approach towards interior design is tethered to a sense of functionality. Designiche is more than just a platform for purchasing interior design products; it's a complete solution for all interior design needs. Our commitment to quality and convenience sets us apart from the industry peers and we are proud to offer a valuable solution to customers in both the commercial and residential sectors. Our goal is to provide customers with a seamless platform to fulfil all their interior design needs."

The technology tools, such as a room planner, will enable potential customers to arrange various pieces from the platform according to their needs and preferences, giving users a realistic impression of how their space would look when designed with their desired pieces.

The brand offers a wide range of furniture and accessories, such as carpets and rugs, glassware, cheese platters, artwork, miniature sculptures, candlesticks, table lamps, side tables, and more. Some renowned brands associated with Designiche are Gulmohar Lane, Alankaram, Jahanavi Creations, Jaipur Rugs, Portside Cafe, Saswata Design Studio and The Swades Collective. Celebrating India's heritage, Designiche aims to uplift the craftsman of India through its Swades Collection, which further contributes to the Government of India's Make in India initiative.

The brand will offer interior design services in collaboration with Designers across the country and Styling services with its team of in-house designers to assist consumers. The platform also provides a selection of interior design packages for kitchens, living rooms and kid's rooms with prices ranging from INR 1,11,000 up to INR 15,00,000. These can be further customized as well.

Designiche is set to revolutionize the interior design industry, providing customers with a one-stop solution for all their interior design needs. With its wide range of products and services, user-friendly platform, and focus on quality, Designiche is poised to become a leader in the interior design industry.

Designiche is a design-led, tech-enabled platform offering design services and multi-brand products for interior design. The company is focused on web and mobile platforms bringing newer innovations to the interior industry. They also have an in-house design team and offers tech-enabled design tools and resources. One of the core services that the brand offers is not only hand-picked interiors products; it also adopts tools and support required to visualize and build aesthetics.

