Designing ventures and innovations from ideas to market with NYUCT Design Labs

QUOMI is a digital networking & content platform that brings healthcare professionals, networking, content and jobs onto a single platform. Started up by a doctor out of Germany, this has been blueprinted, designed, and built by a multi-disciplinary venture design team at NYUCT Design Labs. The venture design firm engaged right from the ideation stage and managed the business modelling, design, product development, platform build, content, branding & marketing.

The team had also earlier conceived and designed India's first think-fest platform for immersive technologies - Immersion which was presented by Dell and had leading immersive-tech brands including Google India XR, Facebook, creator communities, futurists, industry professionals, and campuses participate. This IP was created in partnership with VR Storytellers.

As India's first venture design collective and speculative design lab, NYUCT Design Labs helps businesses, entrepreneurs and makers ideate, design, and build ventures, brands, IPs and products, from end to end. To further help entrepreneur-founders in their journey, NYUCT Design Labs helps with setting up the key elements of their business i.e. company registration, trademarking, website-build, workplace tools, marketing and more. It also helps in crafting business stories and pitch decks. The collective network ensures that anything essential doesn't remain out of the syllabus for founders.

Its adventures and clients have spanned across healthcare, hospitality, venture capital, e-commerce, legal, not-for-profits, distillery, real estate, automation, tourism, government, airlines, lifestyle, apparel, wellness, media, coffee and more. Currently, it is helping a distillery house with design, brand development, packaging and innovation apart from a number of interesting problem-solving engagements and speculative design projects.

Co-founded in 2016 by a team of diverse industry professionals with deep experience in business and creativity, the Venture Design firm's practice blends design, technology, creative- entrepreneurship and agile strategy. Technology architects in the team help with capital-efficient and founder-friendly technology stacks.

A need for venture design in an entrepreneurial world

Founding partners at the firm believe that Venture Design is critical and much needed for an entrepreneurial world. And there is data to back up the business impact of design and innovation. Design-driven companies have outperformed those with weak design on the S&P Index by 228 per cent over 10 years* (source: DMI).

"Design is both a key differentiator and business driver. Venture Design can help entrepreneurial companies and founders, design and build their ventures and adventures better, and with agility," says Pranali Daundker, Co-Founder at NYUCT Design Labs.

The Venture Design firm invests a significant effort in speculative design across themes as diverse as tribal culture and soft capital, reimagining hostel-hotels, digital museums, spiritual tourism, and reviving classic "made in India" brands.

As a design lab, NYUCT also ideates and builds its own innovative products that have business legs for scaling. This includes India's first Sound Map, a digital interactive and immersive storytelling platform (House of Stories), a soon-to-be-unveiled discovery platform around conscious lifestyle and an upcoming venture design hackathon program with campuses in 2023.

Market leadership today, depends on the power of ideas and that can grow into businesses and brands. This calls for entrepreneurial design partners who can build them right from concept to market across 9 stages if needed. This is the vision that led to the inception of this unique design & innovation model.

If one is ideating a new business or brand or wants to build an amazing product or platform Venture Designers at NYUCT Design Labs are here to make this journey from idea to market, simpler, faster, and better.

