Despite market volatility and trade tensions, India leads global IPO activity with 2 of top 5 deals globally: SEBI

New Delhi [India], December 9 : India has emerged as the global leader in IPO issuance as the top five global IPOs in October collectively mobilized over USD 10 billion, of which two were from India, highlighted a report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

According to the report, the global IPO market saw significant fundraising activity during the month, despite geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and financial market volatility.

A total of 139 companies across the globe raised USD 22 billion through IPOs. Verisure, registered in the UK, recorded the largest IPO of the month, raising more than USD 4.2 billion, making it Europe's biggest IPO since 2022. This was followed by Tata Capital, which listed on domestic exchanges and raised USD 1.7 billion.

Overall, the top five IPOs collectively mobilized over USD 10 billion, with two issuances originating from India.

The report stated, "Despite global headwinds such as geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and financial market volatility, India's primary markets lead the world in IPO issuances".

The report noted that India's primary markets continued to lead the world in IPO issuances, followed by China and Japan. Asian markets maintained dominance in both IPO value and volume. During the month, Europe overtook the US to become the second-largest region in terms of funds mobilized.

October 2025 marked a milestone month for the Indian IPO landscape. The high-profile listings of Tata Capital Limited and LG Electronics India Limited propelled IPO fund mobilization to a record Rs 41,783 crore, surpassing the previous monthly high of Rs 36,305 crore recorded in November 2021.

The month also witnessed a notable rise in the Offer for Sale (OFS) component, which accounted for 73 per cent of the total funds raised through mainboard IPOs, surpassing the previous monthly high recorded in July 2025. In contrast, the OFS component in SME IPOs stood at 4 per cent during the month.

Regionally, the Western Region maintained its dominance both in terms of the number of IPO and rights issuances and the total amount raised. With 29 out of the total 63 issues, the region mobilized Rs 19,847 crore during the month.

The strong domestic investor participation and resilient market sentiment have helped India fortify its position as a global leader in IPO activity.

