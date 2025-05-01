Despite moderation in recent months, stock markets added 2.1 cr new investors in FY26: NSE Report

New Delhi [India], May 1 : India's stock markets added 2.1 crore new investors during the financial year 2025-26, marking a strong 23.2 per cent growth in investor registrations, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

While the overall yearly increase was significant, the report noted that recent months have seen some moderation in new registrations. In March 2025 only 10.6 lakh new investors were added.

It said "investor base stood at 11.3 crore at the end of Mar'25 adding 2.1 crore new investors during the year, translating into a strong 23.2 per cent growth during the year...., Recent months however, have seen some moderation in investor registrations, with the Month of March seeing 10.6 lakh new investors".

The total number of client codes registered with the exchange stood at 22.1 crore as of March 2025. This includes all registrations since inception, as investors can register with more than one trading member.

The report stated investor participation has grown rapidly in recent years. The number of unique investors crossed the 9-crore mark in February 2024. Just five months later, in August 2024, it touched 10 crore.

The growth continued, reaching 11 crore by January 20, 2025. This rise is being seen as a result of stronger investor protection measures, which have improved confidence in the market.

Region-wise, North India remained the leading contributor to the investor base, with 4.1 crore registered investors as of March 2025. It was followed by West India with 3.4 crore, South India with 2.3 crore, and East India with 1.4 crore investors.

North and East India recorded the highest growth in investor registrations over the last year rising by 26.4 per cent and 26.1 per cent respectively. South India saw a 23.1 per cent increase, while West India grew by 19.2 per cent.

Over the past five years, North India's share in the total investor base rose by 7 percentage points from 29.3 per cent in March 2020 to 36.3 per cent in March 2025. East India also saw its share increase by 2 percentage points to 12 per cent.

On the other hand, West India's share fell from 36 per cent to 30.2 per cent, and South India's share dropped from 25 per cent to 21 per cent over the same period.

This shift shows how investor activity is rising more rapidly in previously under-represented regions, especially in the North and East, as stock market participation spreads across the country.

