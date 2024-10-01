Detective Guru Collaborates with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Renowned detective agency, Detective Guru has collaborated for a co-branded association as an Official Investigation Brand Partner with Balaji Telefilms on their film, The Buckingham Murders, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, shows Kareena Kapoor Khan, playing the role of a British-Indian Detective Agent, solving a complex murder case in Buckinghamshire. Detective Guru is known for conducting private and corporate investigations, in India and abroad since the last 25 years. As a part of the campaign, the brand is running a co-branded video featuring the lead actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, talking about how Detective Guru helps in solving various kinds of cases fast & accurately.

Rahul Rai Gupta, Managing Director of Detective Guru expressed his joy on this collaboration, "We're thrilled to collaborate with a movie like The Buckingham Murders. Murder mysteries and crime investigations aren't easy to solve, and the realistic portrayal of how the investigation is being carried out in the film, made this a very seamless and relevant partnership." Detective Guru specialises in all kinds of investigations, including pre-matrimonial background checks, post-marriage investigations, cyber-crimes and corporate cases. Detective Guru is excited to partner with the “The Buckingham Murders,” where audiences can look forward to a film that not only entertains but also brings a level of realism to the portrayal of detective work.