Dettol Banega Swasth India Champions Hygiene Awareness at UNESCO-Recognized Ramman Mahotsav 2025

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India ], May 3: Reckitt, a leading global consumer health and hygiene company, through its flagship programme, Dettol Banega Swasth India (BSI), with support from the Government of Uttarakhand, partnered with Ramman Mahotsav 2025 as its hygiene partner. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Mahotsav is a celebration of art, culture, and tradition in Uttarakhand's Saloor-Dungra, Dundri-Barosi and Selang Villages.

Held annually in late April, with a footfall of over 5,000 people, Ramman is a vibrant religious and cultural festival that combines ritual theatre, masked dances, historical storytelling, and enthusiastic community participation. Some of the key performances during this 14-day celebration include enactments of Ram Katha, Narsimha Leela, and tales from the Gurkha-Garhwal war, portrayed through captivating mask dances passed down through generations. These performances every year take place in the courtyard of the Bhumyal temple, dedicated to the village deity, just as they have been for centuries.

With Ramman being designated a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, it has drawn increased community attention in recent years, bringing much-deserved recognition to this timeless celebration rooted in community, faith and identity. As part of the Government of Uttarakhand's Rajat Jayanti (Silver Jubilee) celebrations, the 2025 edition of Ramman Mahotsav placed a renewed emphasis on community hygiene and health awareness a mission that Dettol BSI enthusiastically supported.

The celebration was graced by the presence of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Ji Maharaj of Jyotishpeeth, Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by Pratyak Chaitanya Mukudanand Giri; Shri Lakhpat Singh Butola, Hon'ble MLA, Badrinath; Shri Poonam Chand, Additional Director, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board; and Shri Deveshwari Shah, Chairperson, Municipality of Jyotirmath.

Implemented by Plan India, Dettol BSI led a powerful hygiene movement at Ramman Mahotsav 2025. Through the distribution of 10,000 Dettol soaps and dedicated hygiene education sessions, the initiative brought critical health awareness directly to the heart of the festival. By weaving hygiene practices into the rich cultural fabric of Ramman, Dettol BSI not only celebrated tradition but also sparked a lasting shift towards healthier, more resilient communities.

Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, District Magistrate of Chamoli, said, "The Ramman Festival is not just a cultural celebration but also a powerful platform for community mobilization. We are delighted that Dettol Banega Swasth India has joined us as the Hygiene Partner. Their efforts to promote hygiene through soap distribution and awareness activities will have a lasting impact on our communities."

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we have a fight to make access to the highest quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right and not a privilege. Through Dettol Banega Swasth India, we are proud to stand alongside the Ramman Mahotsav a living symbol of India's cultural legacy to integrate critical hygiene education into a century-old tradition. By deeply engaging with local languages, customs, and values, we sought to create a model where tradition and progress go hand in hand. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Uttarakhand for their invaluable support and collaboration in making this vision a reality. Our aim is to ignite sustainable behavioral change that empowers individuals, strengthens communities, and build a healthier, more resilient India."

The Dettol School Hygiene Education Programme, a flagship initiative that has been operational across thousands of schools across Uttarakhand, continued its transformative mission through its association with Ramman Mahotsav 2025. Over the years, the programme has empowered millions of children in India with essential hygiene knowledge, laying the foundation for healthier behaviors from a young age. By extending this proven model to a deeply cultural and community-rooted platform like Ramman, the initiative broadened its impact beyond classrooms reaching families and entire communities.

This unique collaboration aligned seamlessly with national movements like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), underlining the idea that sustainable change begins with small, everyday actions. By integrating hygiene promotion into the lived experiences, traditions, and storytelling of the Ramman festivities, the initiative demonstrated that health education is most powerful when it resonates with people's cultural identity. It showcased how traditional festivals could serve as dynamic vehicles for societal transformation, making critical messages on cleanliness, health, and sustainability more relatable and lasting.

Ramman Mahotsav 2025 stood as a shining example of how preserving heritage and advancing public health and hygiene can go hand in hand. It not only celebrated Uttarakhand's rich cultural legacy but also marked a significant stride toward building healthier, more aware, and more empowered communities.

