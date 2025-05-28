Dettol Welcomes Legendary 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 28: Dettol, India's leading germ protection brand, announces cricket icon and India's original Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador for its Dettol Soaps, Bodywash & Handwash range. This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together a legendary cool icon and a trusted cool brand, unveiling the solution to staying cool in summers - Dettol Icy Cool.

With 3x intense cooling~ and 99.9% protection against skin infection germs#, Dettol Icy Cool is the ultimate summer essential. It addresses a real consumer need protection from skin infection causing germs# which may be due to heat and sweat. In a country where summers can be extreme, and sweaty skin often leads to discomfort, Dettol Icy Cool delivers an instant icy burst of cooling refreshment to keep your body cool, so your mind can be cool and you can perform even in the most high-pressure moments.

For decades, Dettol has stood as a symbol of protection and care, earning the trust of millions of households across the country**. This powerful collaboration combines MS Dhoni's cool-headed resilience with Dettol's trusted protection a perfect match that promises to elevate summer experience by giving protection* and unbeatable cooling feeling~

Speaking on the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said, "I'm excited to be associated with Dettol to unveil their cool new campaign for Dettol Icy Cool. Staying calm under pressure has always been an important part of how I approach life on and off the field. Dettol Icy cool provides the perfect solution to stay cool - When your body is cool, your mind will be cool. That's why this campaign speaks to me, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

The campaign's TVC, conceptualized by McCann World Group Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, said, "Body cool toh mind cool. With Dettol Icy Cool and Captain Cool MS Dhoni this campaign is celebrating the idea that being cool under the toughest conditions elevates your performance. It's a great example of the product and the brand ambassador being in complete sync with each other."

Commenting on the announcement, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we are committed to delivering trusted solutions that genuinely address consumer needs with care and effectiveness. Dettol Icy Cool has long been the go-to for summers with 3x intense cooling~ and protection against germs that cause skin infections# especially amid the heat and hustle of everyday life. We are delighted to partner with Captain Cool himself, MS Dhoni a symbol of calm, confidence, and peak performance to bring the essence of Dettol Icy Cool to life. Together, we aim to inspire millions to stay cool, stay protected, and perform their best, no matter the heat or pressure."

To mark the beginning of this iconic partnership - Dettol Icy cool is releasing the first TVC in a series - Set on the sidelines of a nail-biting cricket match, the film follows a teenage boy, padded up and moments away from stepping onto the field. With the stakes sky-high, nerves begin to take over. Looking to his idol MS Dhoni for reassurance, he wonders: "How does Captain Cool stay so cool?" In a playful twist, Dhoni steps out of a poster and offers Dettol Icy Cool as a solution. With intense cooling~ and trusted germ protection*, it's the perfect ally under pressure to help keep cool - "Body cool toh mind cool... aur game ho ya exam... performance cool!" The campaign's fresh, youthful tone captures resilience, calm, and Dettol Icy Cool's unbeatable cooling~ proving staying cool starts with the body.

With this exciting new partnership, Dettol Icy Cool celebrates protection, performance, and cooling making hygiene not just essential, but truly cool.

Link to TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYKT4W6BbAg

Agency Credits:

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India

Director & Production House: Rajesh Saathi with KEROSCENE FILMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Creative Team: Sambit Mohanty, Head Creative McCann South, Joint Creative Head-McCann Gurugram

Account Management: Srijib Malik, Executive Vice President - Head Of McCann Gurugram

Planning: Ankit Vohra, National Planning Director

~vs soap without menthol ingredient

#As per in vitro lab test against skin infection causing indicator bacteria

*As tested in vitro against indicator bacteria and viruses

**Dettol Soaps is bought by 130mn+ households in India as per the latest Kantar Household panel data

